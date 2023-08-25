It’s never too early to start examining the state of school sports.
You might be asking, “Has school even started yet?” No, it hasn’t, but at two weeks into the fall sports regular season, we already have a pretty good idea of what each team is likely going to do this year.
Heads up, East Carteret fans. It’s going to be a tough fall.
For the record, I predicted the football team to beat Ashley on Friday. The Screaming Eagles are a team coming off a 1-9 season, but the Mariners lost virtually their entire defense from last season, so that game was, at best, a 50-50 contest on paper.
The best-case scenario for East football, which lost to White Oak 51-0 last week, is a 7-3 regular season finish and a second-round playoff berth. My guess is, the team goes 6-4 and exits in the first round.
On the soccer pitch, East is already 0-2 with two combined losses of 16-0. However, I’ve been down this road before with Diaz-coached teams. They play tough regular season schedules, finish well below .500 and still go deep in the playoffs. I’m predicting a 7-9 overall finish and a third-round playoff berth.
The Mariners’ volleyball team is 1-3, and two of those losses have come to teams at or below .500. Its only win came against 0-5 Havelock. I’m going to guess East finishes right around .500 at 11-11 and exits in the first round.
The school’s cross country team hasn’t started competing yet, but East rarely has the numbers to much team-wise. Individually, the boys squad lost its only top-30 regional runner, Josiah Hynes, and there are no notable girls returners.
On paper, this certainly looks like the year of the Patriot.
West’s football team hadn’t hit the field at the time this column was written, and it’s doubtful it will win its week-one matchup with North Brunswick, but that will just be a blip on what I believe will be the program’s third straight conference title. Write it down. West finishes 7-3 and reaches the second round of the state playoffs.
Take a look at West’s 4-0 boys soccer team. The Patriots are ranked No. 4 in the 3A east, but pump the brakes because they haven’t yet played a team with a single win. It’s not all bad, though. I’ve got this team pegged at 12-6 with a second-round playoff berth.
The Patriots’ volleyball team is also ranked high, at No. 6 in the 3A east. Its most impressive win so far was a 3-0 blanking of 4-1 Jacksonville on Tuesday. This is a conference-winning team, make no mistake. I see them finishing the regular season 18-4 and reaching the third round of the state playoffs.
The Patriots will be strong contenders in the race for the 3A Coastal Conference, 3A east regional and 3A state championship cross country races, likely up against Croatan in that regard.
West brought back its top five runners from a third-place finish in the conference and fifth in the region. It has a good lineup, but it’s probably not going to be enough to supplant the Cougars. Second in the conference and third in the region sounds right.
Speaking of the Cougars, the school’s best fall finish will come from its cross country programs. The boys team is coming off a state championship and is poised to hit the repeat button after losing just one of its top seven runners. Expect a conference and regional title at the very least.
The girls team won their third straight regional championship and eighth straight conference title, and only graduated three of their top seven. Another set of conference and regional titles sounds right.
The Cougars football team started its season off right last week with a win over Washington, and I’d put money on the guess that they beat Pamlico on Friday. I’m predicting that 2-0 start will go all the way to a 7-3 regular season finish and a second-round state playoff berth.
The soccer team isn’t going to win a state championship this year – the program might be building toward that, though, For now, there are too many young players still learning the varsity ropes. Don’t mistake that to mean a losing record is in the works, far from it. I see the Cougars, now 1-2, finishing 14-7 and reaching the fourth round of the state playoffs.
The volleyball team has gotten off to a tough start at 1-3. I don’t see a conference championship in the squad’s future, but how about second place with a 13-6 record and a third-round state playoff berth? Not bad.
You’ll notice there were no golf or tennis predictions this time around. The simple reason is, not enough of it has been played. There’s still plenty of time to watch those programs’ seasons develop.
