MOREHEAD CITY — “Flexibility” is a word used a lot these days amid the coronavirus pandemic by county high school athletic directors.
Coaches will need to be flexible, whether it involves sharing players, fields or gyms, and figuring out new breaks in schedules and dealing with overlapping seasons.
“It’s going to come down to adults being adults,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “We’re going to need to look out for kids.”
Seven months into the pandemic, coaches have already dealt with seeing their student-athletes’ seasons come to an abrupt end just two weeks into the spring, hamstrung summer workouts and a 2020-2021 amended calendar.
This year’s prep year won’t begin until November with greatly reduced schedules that have been moved all over the calendar.
“We all want to win, but the goal this year is to play,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “It’s amazing, but that is the case. It puts it in perspective. I love to win, but it isn’t life or death. When you have it taken away from you, you realize how much you miss it. I just want to get back out there. Be thankful we get to play.”
Last week, the athletic directors learned most of the county rivalry games would be eliminated after the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference – the eight-team league of East and Croatan – decided it would play solely a conference schedule.
Each sport, except for football, which will play seven games, is allowed just 14 contests, meaning the slate is now set for East and Croatan. And that means there will be no East-West games, including the Mullet Bucket football game, and there will be no Croatan-West games.
“It’s kind of ridiculous that rivalry games like that all throughout the state won’t happen,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “But we have a schedule, and that is something. For a while, we weren’t sure any of this was going to happen. The spring kids didn’t get to play last year.”
The schedule is unlike any the ADs have ever seen before.
A volleyball season that usually runs from mid-August to early-November starts Nov. 16 and will culminate on Jan. 23 with the state championships. Christmas break runs Dec. 21-Jan. 5.
“I never had to worry about Christmas break with a volleyball schedule,” said Turner who doubles as the volleyball coach. “And we’ve never had to worry about spring break with a football schedule.”
Football season starts with the first game on Feb. 26 to the state championships on May 8. Spring break is April 1-9. East is slated to play Croatan on Friday, April 9 in the regular season finale.
“We’re going to have football on spring break,” Boal said. “Families go away on holidays, on breaks, so kids will have to step up if you have starters leave. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. You’re going to see some kids get a chance to play.”
And while there are sports that will get breaks, some will likely wish they did by the time their seasons come to an end. Boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball will play two games a week for seven consecutive weeks.
“You’re playing two games a week, and you have to get them in during those seven weeks,” Griffee said. “If you don’t have a break, it’s a lot. Come January, it’s going to seem like there is a sport every single day.”
For Croatan, which is the lone county program with both boys and girls lacrosse, March will be busy with those two sports in addition to boys soccer, football and girls soccer. West will have all of those sports except girls lacrosse. East offers neither.
“And they’re all playing on the same field and sharing two practice fields,” Turner said. “March gets dark early, and there’s no lights on those practice fields.”
Overlapping seasons will also be an issue for some student-athletes.
As the volleyball regular season comes to an end, there will be games Monday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 6. The first two rounds of the playoffs take place Tuesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 14.
The first four basketball games of the season will occur Tuesday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 8, Tuesday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 15.
“There is probably going to come a time when a girl plays volleyball on Tuesday night, basketball on Wednesday night and volleyball on Thursday night,” Griffee said. “Coaches will have to modify practices and willingly share players. It’s a lot of logistics, a lot of communication and coordination. There’s going to be good and bad, but if we’re playing, the good outweighs the bad.”
