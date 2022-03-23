Having survived Pi Day, the vagaries of the vernal equinox, St. Patrick’s Day and even the Ides of March, it’s time to talk fish again.
How about sheepshead?
An unintended consequence of shutting down or severely restricting access to so many of our recreational fisheries is newly increased pressure on traditionally less target species, sheepshead being one of them.
Over the years, there were two ways of catching sheepshead, a few sharpies that targeted these sometimes frustrating fish to catch, and the rest of us catching them as a surprise by-catch. These days, sheepshead have risen near the top of the list of specifically targeted species. So, what do we know and NOT know about sheepshead?
Over the years, many local species, including speckled and gray trout, cobia, red drum and others, have been studied to learn their inner secrets, using tagging studies and a variety of tagging methods. We can now add sheepshead to that list. Currently, graduate student Lewis Naisbett-Jones is working on a project under the guidance of Kenneth Lohmann and Joel Fodrie in UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City.
For those unaware, The Institute of Marine Sciences (IMS) is an off-campus research laboratory, teaching outreach and part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s (UNC-CH) Department of Earth, Marine, and Environmental Sciences. Located on the central North Carolina coast in Morehead City, the mission of IMS is to conduct cutting-edge research, train young scientists, provide expertise to governmental agencies and industry, and to promote new knowledge to inform public policy.
According to Naisbett-Jones, the inshore aspects of sheepshead behavior is really well studied. When they are accessible in the summertime, when they are inshore and around peoples’ docks and various other habitats, we know a lot about that part of their life history. We know that the juveniles prefer sea grass in a shallow water kind of a vegetive habitat, feeding on small crustaceans and almost anything else they can get their jaws on. They are not picky feeders. As they grow to adults, you now find them on the nearshore wrecks, reefs and rocks, munching and crunching.
So, what are the target questions Naisbett-Jones is focusing on?
“Really there are two main areas that we are interested in in our study, and it’s all centered around the offshore aspect of sheepshead behavior,” said Naisbett-Jones. “So, we want to know where do they go when they leave inshore areas, so where do they spend their winter times? And more importantly, where do they go to spawn, so where do they reproduce.”
These are key queries unknown as yet.
To do this, Naisbett-Jones is employing three kinds of tags to monitor the whereabouts of the tagged sheepshead. First are the yellow and red, so-called spaghetti tags with hic contact information. If you catch a fish with one of these tags, you can call Naisbett-Jones and return the tag for a gift certificate as a reward. They have tagged approximately 600 fish and already have 68 returns.
Secondly are acoustic tags which are surgically implanted within the fish and monitored by a series of underwater hydrophones around the Morehead City/Beaufort Inlet area which pick up the pinging signal produced by the acoustic tags. To do this, once the fish is caught, it is anesthetized, surgery performed and tag implanted with the fish being released in 10 minutes of less. There have been about 50 fish with acoustic tags implanted.
The trickiest tag, and potentially most informative is the archival pop-off satellite or PSAT tag.
“What that means is that we attach these large satellite tags to the fish, and we program them to detach or pop off from the fish after a certain period of time,” explained Naisbett-Jones. “And the way people will put these on sea turtles and things like that, they work quite well because the antenna is always at the surface, and so they can communicate with the satellite.
“But with a fish, you can’t do that because they are deep underwater for a large part of their time. And so, these tags store data as the fish are moving, and when they surface, on the day that we program it to do that, that’s when the antenna communicates with the satellite and sends us all that stored data.”
These tags are normally used for larger fish like sharks and cobia, not usually for a fish as small as a sheepshead. So, over the years, PSAT tags have gotten smaller in size and are only placed on the bigger fish to minimize the effect of the tag. Today’s PSAT tags are about 40 grams (just under 1.5-ounces) and 4.5 inches in length. Currently, they have these placed tags on about 50 fish, and researchers are anxiously waiting for April when the tags are programmed to be released.
So, stay tuned for the results!
---------------------
We know with the water temperatures flirting with the 60s, nearshore sheepshead fishing continues to be excellent out at the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty and other nearshore haunts.
The jetty is also still yielding good quality black drum, some reds and speckled and gray trout. The grays are returning from offshore, and the numbers being caught are good. But remember the bag limit is still one fish per day and a minimum of 12 inches. Thingama Jigs have been the hot bait. Also at the jetty and inshore to the inlet and piers, bluefish action is really picking up.
Being spring gets people to think sea mullet, and the sea mullet bite, as with last year, got off to an early start and continues to be strong in the inlet in 50 to 60 feet of water, into the turning basin and along the beach and ocean fishing piers. If you are working the inlet, you have the chance of sea mullet, gray trout, puffers and blues.
The speck trout action has also held up inside, and it’s time to see specks migrating back north. Those ocean-run fish are often easy to spot with the brilliant rainbow sheen on their bodies. I have heard that the Neuse creeks are hot with trout right now, but my local creeks along Bogue Sound and the White Oak River, where I fish from shore, have not produced for me. I usually get a good run of fish into April, but not this year.
Surf action is mainly sea mullet and puffers and maybe some blues, and I heard of a couple slot red drum taken in Emerald Isle a ways east of the point. These are fish caught on cut bait.
---------------------
I’ve started to wake up the Topsail and Bogue Banks fishing piers, so here are the pier reports:
Oceanana Pier is open and reports puffers, sea mullet and a few blues, along with the usual suspects – skated, rays and dogfish.
Bogue Inlet Pier also opened this week, and the report is the same.
Seaview Pier reports big sea mullet and the nuisance fish.
Surf City Pier opened Saturday with the angler with the first sea mullet weighed in getting a free season pass. Cool!
Jolly Roger Pier also reports a good sea mullet bite and a usual by-catch of skates, etc.
Topsail piers didn’t report any blues yet, but they should be there soon.
---------------------
Shad fisheries are still going strong from the Neuse, all the way west to Raleigh, the Tar and on fire at Weldon on the Roanoke with some stripers in the mix.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired, up and running and better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes”, just off Coast Guard Rd., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.