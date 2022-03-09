HAVELOCK — A rematch against Havelock yielded the same result for the Croatan baseball team on Friday.
The Cougars jumped to 3-0 with a 6-1 victory over the Rams on the road, two days after beating them 18-7 in five innings at home.
Two good at-bats is all it took for the Cougars, who scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second. Havelock (0-3) scored its only run in the fifth inning, a single from T.J. French to score Cushinberry Braylon.
For Croatan, Chase Byrd, Jair Marquez-Munoz, Owen Bellamy and Matthew McCray each recorded a hit. McCray drove in two runs and scored two more. Bellamy hit a double and registered a hit and a RBI apiece.
On the mound, Bellamy earned the win with four solid innings of work. He struck out eight of the 17 batters he faced, walked just one and gave up no runs. Sam Hoy threw three innings in relief, giving up no hits or unearned runs and striking out two batters.
Croatan will host New Bern (1-2) tonight and visit First Flight (1-0) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan…....240 000 0 - 6 5 0
Havelock....000 010 0 - 1 5 2
WP – Bellamy
LP – French
Croatan leading hitters: Bellamy 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; Byrd 1-1; McCray 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Marquez-Munoz 1-1, run.
Havelock leading hitters: Braylon 2-2, run; Frazier 1-3; French 1-3, RBI; Yanez 1-3.
