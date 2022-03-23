This is one bizarre soccer campaign we’ve got on our hands.
It’s hard to imagine a stranger schedule.
It’s also difficult to judge whose slate is goofier: Croatan’s or West Carte-ret’s.
The Cougars played this past Saturday, which is odd enough for a non-tournament game.
Even odder, the club hadn’t played in eight days and will now go 10 days before hitting the pitch again at Swansboro on Tuesday, March 29.
Facing Clinton on March 11, Havelock on Saturday, and then Swansboro on Tuesday, March 29, will give the Cougars just three games in a 19-day stretch. Following the Swansboro match, they won’t play again until Tuesday, April 5 with a trip to Dixon, giving them only four games in 26 days.
Another weird scheduling circumstance sees Croatan open the season with three straight home games, play-ing Union Pines on March 4, Hunt on March 5 and New Bern on March 8, but they won’t play at home again until Tuesday, April 12 ver-sus West Carteret.
The team will go 35 days in between home games.
The Cougars will finish the regular season playing six of eight games at home.
The Patriots are in the same peculiar boat.
They will play five of their last six at home.
It will be nice for the squad to return to More-head City after a road war-rior existence.
West hosted Northern Nash on Friday night.
The club will have a bit of a break before ending this week with two straight games, visiting East Carte-ret on Thursday and then traveling to Northern Nash on Friday.
The Patriots will stay on the road thereafter with their first four 3A Coastal Conference games away from home.
They will, somehow, someway, actually go long-er in between home games than Croatan at 39 days.
East Carteret isn’t on their level, but its schedule is quirky, nonetheless.
The Mariners started the season on March 4 and won’t play their first home match until Thursday, March 24.
After not playing any home games in its first five, East will play four of its last seven at home.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.