MILL SPRING — The West Carteret wrestling team finished up 2022 with one more dual team meet on Friday.
The Patriots went 3-2 in the Carolina Clash High School Duals, held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring.
They improved to 17-10 overall with a 42-35 win over Gibbs from Corryton, Tenn., a 46-36 victory over Hendersonville and a 37-36 win over Palmetto of Williamston, S.C.
They fell to St. Stephens 46-27 and West Lincoln 52-19.
The one-point win over Palmetto came down to a razor-thin, 11-10 win by decision from Josh Figueredo (15-11) over Ridge Martin at 132 pounds. The final bout of the match, Figueredo held on for the one-point win to help the Patriots overcome a 36-34 deficit and capture the win.
The Patriots needed a strong close in the match with Gibbs, down 29-24 with just four weight divisions left to wrestle.
Figueredo won his match at 138 pounds by forfeit, Dylan Shirley (26-7) pinned Ismael Valenzuela (1-2) in 33 seconds at 145 and Braden Reynolds (18-10) pinned Jacob Lawson (5-4) in 1:02 at 152 to give West an insurmountable 42-29 lead going into the final bout.
Three West wrestlers went undefeated in the five dual team matches, including Skyler Oxford (31-4) at 126 pounds, Joshua Knipe (36-0) at 195 and Shirley.
Oxford pinned his way through the five matches, while Shirley won two by pin, another by forfeit and two by decision. His most impressive win was a 7-1 decision over St. Stephens’ Will Moore (26-3).
The Patriots’ Isaac McPherson (4-1) came close to a perfect day as he stepped onto the mat for competition the first time this season due to an injury. He won four matches by pin and lost just one via a 6-2 decision to West Lincoln’s Camden Sain (18-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.