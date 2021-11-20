OCEAN — This season’s Croatan girls basketball team is only going to look new to the fans in the stands.
For head coach Andrew Gurley, now in his 12th season, the roster of 10 on varsity will be fairly familiar.
“For me, I don’t have a lot of new faces on varsity,” he said. “They’re all girls I’ve been used to seeing on jayvee or on the bench last year as sophomores. For a lot of them, it’s their third year with the program.”
There’s no denying, though, that the program is going through a cycle change. Last season, the Cougars fought through the loss of four four-year starters in the spring to finish 13-3 overall and place second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 10-2 record.
The top three scorers from last season – Logan Howard, Haley Cousins and Mia Raynor – have all graduated, leaving a relatively young roster in its place. Even on the nine-girl jayvee roster, everyone is new.
“We lost six seniors going into last year, and now this year, I’ve got just one in Caroline McAloon,” Gurley said. “We’re going to be young, and we definitely have some new pieces, but I’m excited about this group. We still have a lot of work to do, but I’ve already seen huge improvement since we began.”
The biggest returners are Ginger Hayden and Maddie Rogers, both juniors. Hayden, the only returning starter, averaged 4.4 points and 5.2 rebounds last season a sophomore. Rogers averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Gurley will also look to McAloon as a returner, and newcomers Kate Wilson, Kelsey McCormick and Kaelyn Parmley. So far, the only starters penciled in are Hayden, Rogers and Wilson.
“Beyond those three, I’ve got four girls vying for those last two starting spots,” Gurley said. “No matter what, I’ve got a good core group of girls. They know it’s their time. They’re ready to put in the time and the work. I don’t think we’ll be as dynamic as we were capable of in the past, but I definitely think we have the potential to grow every week.”
The challenge on offense will be replacing Howard and Cousins, who combined to score more than half of the team’s total points last season. Howard, the 2020-2021 News-Times Girls Player of the Year, averaged 12.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals, while Cousins tallied 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.
Thankfully for Gurley, his coaching philosophy has always been defensive-leaning.
“It’s funny,” Gurley said. “In football, I’m an offense guy. That’s where my heart’s at. But for some reason, in basketball, it’s defense. I think defense wins games for us. That’s what I’ve always believed in. That has to be our identity, and we can build off that.”
Croatan moved up from the 2A classification to 3A in the offseason, but it finds a wide-open 3A Coastal Conference with the other two teams with a winning record last year – Swansboro and West – also having graduated most of their top scorers. The other three teams – Dixon, Richlands and White Oak – finished below .500 last season.
“All of the teams are in the same boat,” Gurley said. “It’s going to be about matchups and how you match up with different teams.”
As for reaching the playoffs, Gurley knows the nonconference schedule will play just as vital a role as the conference games. He learned all about the role that strength of schedule plays in playoff seeding in the fall when his football team placed fourth in the conference but leapfrogged third-place Swansboro for the last spot in the playoffs, thanks to a tougher nonconference schedule.
The Cougars will start their season on Monday with a home matchup against South Lenoir. That will be followed by three straight road games – at East Duplin on Nov. 30, at Pamlico County on Dec. 1 and at Washington on Dec. 3.
Gurley will be assisted by Fred Meadows and Paige Eilertson this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.