OCEAN — Penalty kicks are a rotten way to end a season.
That’s what happened to the Croatan boys soccer team on Thursday in a fourth-round, regional-semifinal defeat to Lee County.
The No. 2-seeded Cougars just needed to get past No. 6 Lee County in overtime after tying 1-1 in regulation to host the 3A regional final the following Tuesday. Two scoreless 10-minute overtime and two 5-minute golden goal periods later, they fell 4-3 in penalty kicks to bring their postseason run to a close.
After the game, Croatan coach Paul Slater and his staff huddled with the boys one last time as he tried to offer words of wisdom.
“It’s a life lesson,” he said. “That’s a big part of sports. You can put in a lot of work and not always get what you want. It’s unfortunate to go out like that, but it happens. It’s soccer.”
Croatan (18-3-1) dominated possession in the first half and outmatched the visiting Yellow Jackets (19-4-2) in just about every facet of the game, but shots kept missing their target or clanging off a goal post.
Finally, in the second half, Alex Amato slotted a goal in the 52nd minute off a pass from Danny Metcalf. Eli Simonette got the play going with a soft pass to Metcalf, who sent a low cross to Amato for the open look.
Amato’s goal followed what was Lee County’s best scoring opportunity up to that point in the match – a long shot from Melvin Vasquez blocked by Croatan keeper Eugene Wilson. Vasquez took another good shot on goal later in the half, his ball deflected by Croatan defender Garrett Boucher and falling in front of Kevin Gutierrez. The midfielder took the shot and tied the game at 1-1 with 12 minutes left in the match.
The Cougars had plenty of other scoring opportunities – Isaac Beasley sent a long ball just over the cross bar, Simonette had a scorching shot deflected by the keeper, and Boucher sent a ball past the keeper that narrowly ricocheted off the left post. None of them found their mark before the end of regulation, though.
In overtime, exhaustion showed for both teams with only a few shots placed on frame from either side. After 30 minutes of overtime without a score, both keepers lined up on the north end of the field to receive the penalty kicks.
Simonette and Amato both missed their kicks unchallenged, while Boucher, Lane Hartman and A.J. Matas each slotted theirs. Lee County’s Alex Villatoro also missed his side’s first kick, but Christian Chicas, Logan Jordan, Irvin Gutierrez and Thomas Perry all scored on their shots for the 4-3 advantage.
It’s worth noting that Croatan has not played an overtime match this season, much less had one go to penalty kicks. Lee County had three matches go into overtime and won one in penalty kicks during the regular season.
“We work on them in practice, but you can’t create the stress you’re going to feel in that moment,” Slater said. “Our top five have not missed in training or in games all year.”
The Cougars have had a tough time in the playoffs lately when matches go to penalty kicks. They fell in the first round of the 2016 playoffs 7-6 to N.C. School of Science & Math, and in 2014, to Washington 6-5 in the third round.
The Cougars were hoping for a repeat of last season’s long postseason run, which resulted in a program-first 2A state championship. They were reclassified as 3A through realignment in the offseason and excelled in the new 3A Coastal Conference with a 10-0 record. They also defeated 3A stalwarts First Flight and Jacksonville during the regular season.
“Two years ago,” Slater said, “when Dixon won the state championship, we made some mistakes when we lost to them, and we learned from them. That really helped us go the next year and win. That propelled us to do well this year.”
Last season, Croatan made its postseason run entirely on the road. This year, it was seeded No. 2 and able to play at home until the regional final when it would have to face No. 1 First Flight. However, the Nighthawks fell to Western Alamance 2-0 on Thursday as part of a string of upsets in the bracket.
No. 5 Fike and No. 7 Carrboro lost in the second round, No. 3 Jacksonville fell in the third and No. 4 Southern Nash was forced to forfeit its third-round matchup due to a brawl in the second round.
Lee County, which knocked Jacksonville out with a 3-1 win on Monday, will go on to host No. 21 Western Alamance on Tuesday in the eastern regional final. The winner will face either No. 3 Hickory or No. 5 Concord in the state championship on Saturday, Nov. 20.
With Croatan’s season in the books, the program’s attention turns to an uncertain future with 10 seniors set to graduate in the spring. Five of the team’s top seven scorers are seniors, as are three of its four starting defenders.
“They had a massive impact on the program and they’re great kids,” Slater said. “We’re losing 10 seniors, which is a lot, but I think next year’s group has a chance to be successful.”
Here are results of the match:
Lee County.................................... 0 1 - 0-0-4
Croatan......................................... 0 1 - 0-0-3
Lee County Croatan
5 Shots 12
2 Corner Kicks 6
6 Saves 3
8 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Amato (Da. Metcalf assist), 52nd minute.
LC – M. Guitierrez (Vasquez assist), 68th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.