NEWPORT — The East Carteret tennis team toughed out a 5-4 win over Ayden-Grifton on Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park to advance to the third round of the 2A playoffs.
The Mariners haven’t visited the third round since 2017 when they went to the regional final.
They will travel Monday to take on Greene Central for the right to play in the regional final.
No. 10-seed East (10-6) got by No. 15-seed Ayden-Grifton (11-5) for the second straight year in the postseason thanks largely to a 2-1 advantage in doubles play.
Zoey Morris and Linden Campbell-Godfrey defeated Macey Mann and Lauren Landmark by an 8-3 score in the No. 1 matchup, while Reagan Majors and Cate Wolf took an 8-1 triumph over Sarah Fields and Lakin Johnson in the No. 2 spot.
Majors won the most exciting singles match of the day at No. 2, surviving a 3-6, 6-0, 10-8 thriller.
The other three winning East singles players barely broke a sweat in their contests with none of them giving up two games in a set.
Linden Campbell-Godfrey enjoyed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Emory Hunt at No. 3, Cate Wolf took a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lakin Johnson at No. 4, and Jemma Campbell-Godfrey sailed to a 6-1, 6-0 over Lauren Landmark in the No. 5 match.
The Mariners didn’t have nearly as much trouble with No. 7-seed Clinton (12-5) in the first round, taking all six singles matches.
Kayla Foster had the most dramatic win of the day at No. 6, rallying for a 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory over Emily Edgerton.
Zoey Morris took a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Kensley Puryear in the No. 1 singles match.
East will take on the premier tennis program in the eastern part of the state when it meets No. 3-seed Greene Central (19-3). The Rams set a state record this year with their 29th straight conference championship.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 5, Ayden-Grifton 4
Singles
No. 1: Macy Mann (AG) def. Zoey Morris (EC), 3-6, 6-6 (7-5).
No. 2: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Sarah Fields (AG), 3-6, 6-0, 10-8.
No. 3: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Emory Hunt (AG), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Lakin Johnson (AG), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Lauren Landmark (AG), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Sally Harrington (AG) def. Kayla Foster (EC), 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Zoey Morris/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Macey Mann/Lauren Landmark (AG), 8-3.
No. 2: Reagan Majors/Cate Wolf (EC) def. Sarah Fields/Lakin Johnson (AG), 8-1.
No. 3: Emory Hunt/Sally Harrington (AG) def. Jemma Campbell-Godfrey/Kayla Foster (EC), 8-6.
------------------
East Carteret 6, Clinton 0
Singles
No. 1: Zoey Morris (EC) def. Kensley Puryear (C), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Ainsley Parker (C), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Lensley Cabral (C), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 4: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Lilly Williams (C), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Bridget Castillo (C), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Kayla Foster (EC) def. Emily Edgerton (C), 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.
