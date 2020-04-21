I hate to use a sports metaphor to compare our current situation with the coronavirus pandemic.
But here’s a sports metaphor to compare our current situation with the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint.
This thing is going to last months, if not years. It’s not ending in May or June or July.
We’re going to need a respite whenever we can get one. Distraction is going to be more important than ever.
We understood that Sunday night in a way we haven’t experienced in some time.
“The Last Dance,” the ESPN 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years debuted.
It reminded many of us of the communal experience of watching a sporting-like event, of what it feels like to be a part of a fan community.
I’m sure many of you were like me, watching it live while interacting with others on Facebook and Twitter.
It was the first time I can remember doing so since February with Super Bowl LIV and the NBA All Star Game. For some of you, it may have been the first time since February with the Daytona 500 and/or the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch.
It has been a while.
“The Last Dance” averaged 6.1 million viewers for episodes 1 and 2 across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. (eastern time), making it the most-viewed ESPN documentary content ever.
It surpassed the 2012 film “You Don’t Know Bo” (3.6 million). It is also the most-viewed telecast on ESPN since the CFP National Championship Game. Additionally, “The Last Dance” ranked as the most-watched telecast among adults 18-34 and 18-49 since sports halted across broadcast and cable networks.
Our state was particularly excited about the sports content, not surprising since it centered on Jordan, a Wilmington native and former North Carolina Tar Heels star.
The top-five metered ESPN and ESPN2 markets included Chicago (12.1 rating), Raleigh-Durham (6.5 rating), Norfolk (4.9 rating), Charlotte (4.7 rating) and Greensboro (4.7 rating).
In addition to viewership, “The Last Dance” dominated the conversation on social media. It was the No. 1 trending topic Sunday on Twitter, and at one point, 25 of the 30 trending topics were all related to the show. It was also the top Google search trend in the U.S.
On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, “Last Dance” posts from ESPN accounted for a combined 9 million engagements.
Thankfully, we’ll get to experience it four more times. Episodes 3 and 4 will air this Sunday, followed by episodes 4 and 5 on May 3, episodes 7 and 8 on May 10 and episodes 9 and 10 on May 17.
There is also the NFL Draft this week to offer some much-needed sports content. Round 1 will air at 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by rounds 2-3 at 7 p.m. Friday and rounds 4-7 at noon Saturday.
We may not have live sporting events to watch anytime soon, but these four weeks are going to treat us pretty well sports-wise.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.