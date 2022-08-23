CARTERET COUNTY — Two county teams will be home this Friday night and another on the road for week two of the prep football season.
Croatan will host Pamlico County, West Carteret will entertain Havelock and East Carteret will travel to Ayden-Grifton.
Here is a look at the upcoming matchups for each team this week:
CROATAN
The Cougars (0-1) are coming off a 42-0 loss to Havelock, but they have a much more favorable matchup this week in the Hurricanes (0-1).
Pamlico started its season off with a 40-14 loss to Washington, a third-round, state playoff team last year. Offense was a struggle in that game, with the ’Canes only running for 33 and passing for 120. Senior signal-caller Wade Whitaker went 6-of-10 in the pocket and threw two touchdowns and one interception. Both scores were to receiver Zymire Harper who finished with six catches for 98 yards.
On defense, Jaquan Johnson led the way with 12 tackles one sack and a forced fumble.
The Cougars didn’t cross the goal line against the Rams but still ran the ball effectively with senior Brayden Stephens going for 125 yards on 24 carries.
Croatan’s option offense doesn’t throw the ball often, and starting quarterback Coleman Davis went 1-of-2 with a 16-yard completion to Jackson Griffing.
The Cougar defense forced three turnovers in the game, including a pick from Max Cardona and two fumble recoveries from Anthony Bentz and Davis.
Croatan last played Pamlico in 2019, winning 32-28. It has won three of the last four matchups with the Hurricanes.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots (1-0) are set to host a Rams (1-0) team fresh off a 42-0 shutout of Croatan in week one.
Havelock quarterback Andrew Frazier was expected to dazzle this season, but West can still expect a balanced attack. Against the Cougars, Frazier threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Lebron Sharpe rushed for 185. Frazier’s leading receiver was Javonte Vereen with three catches for 73 yards and two scores.
Defensively, the Rams limited the Cougars to 208 total yards, 192 of which came on the ground. Their best defender in the game was Jaiden Nesbit with 10 total tackles, including three for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
West will look for a repeat of week one’s results at West Craven, going into the matchup as the underdog on paper but coming away with a convincing 27-10 victory. The Patriots scored all of their points in the second half, drawing on 262 total yards of offense buoyed by 193 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Jalen Hewitt.
The Patriots are looking for their first win over Havelock since 2010 when they triumphed 34-30.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners (1-0) are going into the Ayden-Grifton (0-1) game on Friday with lots of confidence after steamrolling Swansboro 34-7 last week.
The Chargers, on the other hand, started their season with a one-sided 69-21 loss to James Kenan. There were no stats available from the game, but two of Ayden-Grifton’s three touchdowns were scored on kickoff returns. The Chargers finished last season with a 2-5 overall record.
East was productive with the run and pass against the Pirates last week. Quarterback Jacob Nelson passed for 148 yards and ran for 122, while running back Antonio Bryant rushed for a game-high 133 yards. Nelson’s top receivers were Charles Matheka with three catches for 57 yards and Shamel Baker with one for 45.
