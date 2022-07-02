BEAUFORT — East Carteret has a new but familiar face as its softball coach.
Mickey Fox, formerly Putnam, will add spring duties to her fall volleyball position this upcoming school year.
“I do love softball,” she said. “It was my main sport when I was in school, Volleyball was second. I’m very excited to get back to softball.”
Fox replaces Doug Garner, who stepped down this spring after 36 years of coaching in the county, including 18 at Broad Creek Middle School and 12 at Down East Middle School.
Fox follows three coaches who spent five years apiece at East. Garner (2018-2022) replaced Mark Chadwick (2013-2017) who replaced AnMarie Ivester (2008-2012).
“It was a sudden thing,” Fox said. “Once coach Garner retired, (East Principal) Mr. (Jay) Westbrook asked me if I was interested in it, because I’m going to be at East next year.”
A school psychologist, Fox served last year at Morehead City Middle School, Harkers Island Elementary School and the county preschools.
She will be at East and Morehead City Middle School this year.
“It will be nice to actually be in the building of the kids I coach,” she said. “I’ll feel more connected to them.”
Fox has done fine work in her two years on the volleyball bench, leading the Mariners to a 21-7 overall record and 13-3 mark in league play. East loses six key seniors and will be in rebuilding mode this fall.
The softball squad has also experienced some rebuilding campaigns, but at East it’s more commonplace to reload, thanks to one of the best feeder programs in the county regardless of sport.
The Down East Girls Softball League annually produces teams competing at the highest level of district and state tournaments.
“Softball is so big Down East,” Fox said. “They have such a great program. They have a team for every age group it seems. It’s really cool. They always do well at the state level. They live and breathe softball. It’s really exciting to think about that.”
Down East talent has helped the Mariners win four conference championships in the past six seasons, with four trips to the third round of state playoffs.
East has gone 105-30 overall and 64-10 in league play in that time.
In addition to replacing Garner, Fox will also need to replace the entire assistant coaching staff, including Mike McGee, Frank Fulcher and Jimmy Willis. McGee coached at East for eight years, Fulcher for four and Willis for two.
She’s already lined up one assistant in the form of her husband – Fox and Kyle were married last September.
“We are a big baseball and softball family,” she said. “He coached baseball in Michigan, varsity in high school and (American) Legion, and he’s excited to get out there. And I coached Legion softball in Michigan for a few years. That is kind of our thing. We’re looking forward to it.”
Kyle coached four seasons at Laingsburg High School in Michigan, the alma mater of the couple. Fox was a standout volleyball, softball and basketball player for the Wolfpack.
She’s looking to add two more assistants to a new staff that for the time being includes first-time varsity softball coaches.
“It’s been a few years since I coached it, so I will have to do some research,” she said. “I’m pretty confident I can catch up fast. One of my best friends, she coaches at West Carteret, Jessica Ball. She’s helping me out, especially with the pitching aspect, because I wasn’t a pitcher, I played outfield. It will be nice to have her to lean on.”
