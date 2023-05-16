MOREHEAD CITY — Swimmers don’t typically play football.
Football players don’t run cross country.
And pole vaulting and surfing seem like an odd combination.
Then imagine adding diving to this mix.
If you did, you’d have Colton Ellis.
The West Carteret senior has put together one of the most eclectic athletic careers in county history.
“There’s not many of us,” Ellis said of this combination. “A lot of these sports don’t mix.”
He attributed his varied interests to his family.
His father, Eric, surfs, his sister, Bowen, ran cross country at West and still has the program’s sixth-best time at the state meet, his uncle, Jeff McCann, played football and did the pole vault in college, and his grandfather, Jack McCann, was a six-time All-American swimmer at East Carolina.
“I feel like every sport I do was passed on to me somehow,” Ellis said.
He’s not only participated in these sports, but thrived in most of them.
On Saturday, he captured his first 3A regional championship with a pole vault of 12-feet, 6 inches.
Ellis gives coach Sonny West a lot of credit for his win. After vaulting 11-0 to finish fourth in last year’s regional, he’s hit a personal record of 13-7 a number of times this season. He’s even hit 14-06 in practices and warmups.
“Coach has helped me out a lot,” he said. “Last year, I got 11-6 once, but I struggled to get higher than 11. He’s made a huge difference.”
West brought plenty of pole vault bona fides to the Patriots. He participated in the event at the Division I college level and coached his son, Ian, to an unprecedented four 3A pole vault state championships at Fike.
Ellis reported he’s made major strides in the technical aspects of the sport, running fast and tall, leading with his chest, keeping a long top arm, heels to the sky, and increasing his approach from 82 feet to 89.5 feet and then 92 feet on Saturday to increase his speed.
“You have to get everything down just right,” he said.
He noted he started pole vaulting as a sophomore due to his hatred of running. Ellis ran the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200-meter relay as a freshman and sophomore.
Success came early in the pole vault with a conference championship at 8-06 and a regional runner-up spot at 8-0 as a sophomore.
His achievements in the sport, however, seem unlikely.
“When I started, I had a coach ask me if I’m afraid of heights, and I am,” he said. “I’m afraid of drowning too. Those are my two biggest fears, but I swim and pole vault.”
The highlight of his high school athletic career came as a junior with a swimming state championship.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cameron Johnson, Cooper Law, Briggs Cloutier and Ellis finished in 1 minute, 31.99 seconds to beat out the rest of the field by almost a full minute.
“That is the highlight … until maybe this Friday when I win a state championship in the pole vault with a 14-06 vault,” he said. “I rank third in the state going in based on my PR, but I’m capable of doing 14-06, and I plan on doing it.”
After four years on the swim team, Ellis said he finally felt at home in the pool as a senior, and again gave credit to coaching.
“It took me until this year to actually understand how you are supposed to swim,” he said. “Coach Mike (Harden) was a huge help in teaching me how to swim correctly.”
Ellis is a part of four school records in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
As if his athletic résumé wasn’t varied enough, West started a diving team this year, and Ellis joined and ended up sixth in the state in 1-meter diving.
“That was hilarious, but a lot of fun,” he said. “I actually got offered a scholarship to dive in college from a school in New Jersey. It’s funny because I only practiced like four times. I wasn’t even that good. I thought, ‘There is no way. They must have not watched me.’”
In addition to four years of both track and field and swimming and one year of diving, he played football for three years and ran cross country this past fall.
“My original plan was to swim in college, and so I didn’t want to get injured playing football in the fall, so I ran cross country,” he said.
Ellis planned on walking on the swim team at UNC Wilmington but now plans on attempting to join the track and field team. A standout student with a 3.8 GPA, it’s the only school he applied to this year. Did its proximity to the ocean play a part for the multi-time Eastern Surfing Association Central North Carolina District surfing champion?
“Of course it did,” he said.
Here are a few of Ellis’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Apocalypse Now.”
Favorite TV Show: “Seinfeld.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Flintstones.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Led Zeppelin.
Favorite Song: “The Count of Monte Cristo” by The Cure.
Favorite Book: “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas.
Favorite Team: New England Patriots.
Favorite Athlete: Sergey Bupka.
Favorite Vacation: O‘ahu, Hawaii.
Favorite Hobby: Lifting weights.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “When you're good at something, you'll tell everyone. When you're great at something, they'll tell you.” – Walter Payton.
Favorite Food: Mahi.
Favorite Drink: Coca-Cola.
Favorite Restaurant: Calypso North.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the state championship with my buddies on the 4x200 relay”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Ted Kenneally.
Favorite Sport: Pole Vault.
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Skylar Magula.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jeff Spicoli, Charlie Sheen, Mark Hamill, Vitaly Petrov and Rob Gronkowski.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jackson Sproul, Dalton Newman, Ethan Sherrill, Cooper Law and coach West.
Items for a Deserted Island: Fishing pole, 1 ton of spam, flint, axe and coconut radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.