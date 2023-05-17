MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Board of Directors has added a $10 per ticket raffle this year for a chance to win $20,000 to a 501(c)3 charity of one’s choice in their own hometown.
This is included as part of the 65th celebration and past successes of all three tournaments – Big Rock, KWLA and Big Rock Kids.
“Finding more ways to help people in their communities is what Big Rock is all about,” said Crystal Hesmer, the Big Rock Foundation director. “I am pleased to be part of this new way to help others and can’t wait to see who the lucky charity will be,”
Tournament President Emery Ivey added, “Big Rock in My Hometown was created for anyone who knows a need in their town, their community as a way they can make a difference in places Big Rock doesn’t normally get a chance to reach. Whether it is your local school, volunteer fire department or whatever is important to you, this will be your chance to make a difference. Big Rock was founded on ‘Charity First’ and this is a way for everyone to capture the essence of what Big Rock Foundation is all about.”
Chances to win can be increased by sharing with family, friends and co-workers since there is no limit to the number of tickets purchased. One winner will be selected via random drawing on Saturday June 17 at 3 p.m. during Big Rock’s LIVE online broadcast.
Tickets may only be purchased online at thebigrock.com/charity/myhometownraffle. Raffle ticket proceeds benefit the Big Rock Foundation.
Through each tournament, the Big Rock Foundation raises funding for a multitude of charities throughout Carteret County and North Carolina. Additional funding for the foundation includes Big Rock retail sales, private donations, endowments, Big Rock License Plate sales and various other fund raising throughout the year.
In 2022, the Big Rock Foundation donated $1 million dollars to various charities. Those donations included:
BIG ROCK CORE CHARITIES
-Broad Street Clinic, $7,500.
-Crystal Coast Hospice House, $7,500.
-East Carolina Boys Scout Council, $7,500.
-The History Place, $7,500.
-Hope Mission, $7,500.
-Martha’s Mission, $7,500.
-North Carolina State University, Research, $10,000.
-North Carolina Symphony-Carteret County, $17,000.
-Station Club/Easter Seals UPC, $7,500.
-The Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament - Boys and Girls Club, $35,000.
-The Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament - Carteret Healthcare, $25,000.
2022 BIG ROCK DONATIONS
-Arts Council of Carteret County, $10,000.
-Beaufort Elementary School, $50,000.
-Beaufort Middle School, $65,000.
-Bogue Sound Elementary School, $78,000.
-Bridge Down East, $60,000.
-Carteret Preschool, $20,000.
-Croatan High School Track and Field, $18,000.
-Crystal Coast Cancer Rehabilitation, $10,000.
-Delta Health Foundation, $10,000.
-East Carteret High School Band, $50,000.
-Gramercy Christian School, $30,000.
-Hope is Alive Ministries, $50,000.
-Mile of Hope Foundation, $5,000.
-Military Appreciation Day, $10,000.
-Misplaced Mutts, $5,000.
-Morehead City Fire/EMS, $12,000.
-Morehead City Little League, $47,000.
-Morehead City Primary Schools, $55,000.
-Newport Middle School, $40,000.
-Tag-A-Giant-Tag Bluefin Tuna, $65,000.
-The History Place, $143,000.
