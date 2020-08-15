CHAPEL HILL — After a summer of unknowns, county high school athletic directors and coaches know one big thing: when they’re playing.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday an amended sports calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Contests won’t start until Nov. 16 with cross country and volleyball leading the way. Swimming will start on Dec. 7, followed by boys and girls basketball on Jan. 4. Then it’s boys soccer and girls and boys lacrosse on Jan. 25.
The football season will begin Feb. 26, followed by boys and girls golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball on March 15. Baseball, boys tennis, track and field and wrestling will start April 26.
“I’m not shocked,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said of the fall sports season being postponed. “I kind of expected this to happen, but I am glad that we have some direction. We have something solid, concrete. I told all of our coaches in our meetings to not get their hopes up for September. I wasn’t trying to be a downer. I was a realist.”
The NCHSAA had pushed the traditional Aug. 1 start of the fall season to Sept. 1 and then recently revealed it was going to postpone the fall season even further after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced phase two of the state’s reopening plan was being extended until at least Sept. 11.
“It’s nice to set a date, something seemingly more possible than September, because we were playing kick the can for a while,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “We knew we probably weren’t playing in September, and then I was afraid they were going to look at Oct. 1, because you keep ramping up hope and getting shot down.”
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across the state.
Each season will be curtailed. Volleyball, basketball, girls and boy soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, baseball, softball and wrestling will each have 14 contests.
Cross country, swimming and track and field will have 10 meets apiece.
Football has been narrowed down to seven games.
And while the biggest question has been answered, others remain, chief among them, scheduling.
West Carteret is in a six-team conference, while East Carteret and Croatan are in the same 10-team conference.
“It will kill us financially if we don’t have non-conference games like Swansboro and West Carteret,” said Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal, who doubles as a football assistant coach. “We were looking forward to this year because we have six home football games. We make a lot of money at those games. We need those rivalry games. If we just play conference games, those teams don’t travel that well.”
Scheduling will also be a factor when it comes to sharing the gym, field and tennis courts.
The last volleyball regular season game will take place Jan. 8 – the NCHSAA said there will be playoffs, but those formats haven’t yet been established – while the first boys and girls basketball practices will start Dec. 7.
“I’m not sure about the thought process of volleyball and basketball at the same time,” Boal said. “Who has gym space for that? We don’t. Kids will be there till 10 o’clock at night. There is too much overlap there.”
The field will also get plenty of work during January-March. Including practices, boys soccer runs from Jan. 11 to March 12, football and boys and girls lacrosse goes from Feb. 8 to April 9, and girls soccer runs from March 1 to April 30.
Croatan is the lone school to offer both boys and girls lacrosse. West offers boys lacrosse, while East has neither.
“It’s not just the game field but the practice fields,” Turner said. “It’s going to require plenty of communication, planning and patience. We’ll try and do our best.”
The boys tennis season laps over into the girls tennis season by three weeks, creating a problem, seeing that each of the county’s six tennis teams share Newport’s Fort Benjamin Park as its home court.
There will also be the issue of sharing players, or losing players to their main sport.
The boys basketball team usually has to wait a few weeks for football players, but that will reverse itself with the amended schedule. The basketball regular schedule to Feb. 19, and the first football practice starts Feb. 8.
“This is the first year I won’t have to wait on football players to come out for basketball,” said Griffee who also serves the boys basketball and baseball coach.
Lacrosse players often play football and so overlap there may cause some issues with the lacrosse final regular season game taking place March 12 and football practice starting Feb. 8. Many boys tennis players also play soccer. Tennis practice starts March 1, while the last regular season soccer match is scheduled for March 12.
The overlaps will also affect some coaches more than others.
Each of the three schools has just one coach for both boys and girls tennis and just one coach for boys and girls golf. Including practice, boys tennis goes from March 1 to April 30, while girls tennis goes from April 12 to June 11. Both golf seasons go from March 1 to April 30.
“We have the same golf coach for boys and girls, so how does that work,” Boal wondered.
Of course, a calendar being pushed back three months is going to create a busy schedule for every coach.
“Oh my gosh, it’s going to be wide open, from Nov. 4 to mid-June,” Griffee said. “There is going to be no downtime, no changing gears. Coaches who coach a few different sports are going to be going at it.”
However, the amended schedule looked good to some.
“There is a much better opportunity for a kid to play three sports, if not four, and maybe even five,” said Turner who doubles as the volleyball coach. “Kids are going to try some sports that maybe they haven’t before. I know I have some volleyball players who told me they were fired up and were going to play tennis and golf, because they’ve never been able to do that before because those are at the same time as volleyball.”
Each of the coaches commended the NCHSAA for continuing to work to give student-athletes a chance to play sports this school year.
“This is the best possible answer for the entire association,” Griffee said. “Not everybody will be happy about it. They are never going to please everybody. There is never a right answer for everybody. I think they did a good job. This is something positive.”
And each also recognized the possibility of sports hinging on the success of school, which starts Monday.
“Normal went out the window in March, but this is one more step toward normal,” Turner said. “I’m glad we’re trying. But if things don’t go right in school, we know we will get shut down and sports will be over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.