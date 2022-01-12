NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) is pleased to offer Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships for sixth- and seventh-grade students to attend basketball camps in June.
Young women can apply for a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State University in Raleigh. Young men can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Scholarships will cover all expenses at the overnight camps, where campers will stay in a dorm and experience life on a college campus. Campers will work directly with college coaches and athletes. Two students from CCEC’s service territory will be selected to receive these scholarships. Scholarship recipients are responsible for their own transportation to and from camp.
Eligible students can apply online by completing a form that includes two short essays, and all applicants must have a parent or guardian’s signature. CCEC began accepting applications Jan. 1, and the deadline to apply is March 31. Scholarship recipients will be announced in May.
For more information on the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program and to access the applications, visit www.ccemc.com/SportsCamps.
“The Touchstone Energy Sports Camp program provides a unique educational and athletic opportunity for outstanding students across our state and is yet another way North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy cooperatives are demonstrating its commitment to North Carolina Communities,” it was noted in a news release.
CCEC supplies power to over 44,000 meters serving more than 35,000 members in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties and is part of Touchstone Energy®, a nationwide family of co-ops exhibiting the core values of integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.
