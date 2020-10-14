MOREHEAD CITY — Two fishing tournaments will keep anglers on boats busy this week.
The 10th annual N.C. Troopers Association Saltwater Challenge and the Morehead City Open King Mackerel Tournament will run side-by-side beginning Friday. Anglers are permitted to fish both tournaments.
The NCTA event will benefit the Caisson Unit, with a display scheduled for Friday in the parking lot of Carteret Community College from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. T-shirts will be sold to benefit the nonprofit organization.
The Caisson Unit is an “at-need” service provided by the NCTA and the N.C. State Highway Patrol for memorial services. The NCSHP provides personnel to participate in carrying out the responsibilities of performing funeral missions, while the NCTA maintains the horses and equipment.
The NCTA tournament will hold registration at Jaycee Park from 3-8:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a virtual captains’ meeting at 7.
Fishing will be Saturday and Sunday, with trout weigh-ins from 1-3 p.m. and king mackerel weigh-ins from 3-5. All weigh-ins will take place at Big Rock Landing.
The virtual awards ceremony for the competition will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact tournament director Al Morris at 252-269-1346 or at teammorris2000@gmail.com.
-------------
The Morehead City Open will begin tonight with a captains’ meeting at Redfish Grill in Morehead City at 7 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held at the same location Saturday at 7.
Fishing will take place Friday and Saturday, with only one kingfish per boat allowed at the scale each day. Weigh-ins will take place at Big Rock Landing both days.
