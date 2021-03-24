BEAUFORT — It wasn’t as pretty as the first two games, but the outcome was the same as the East Carteret football team moved to 3-0 on Tuesday with a 25-13 win over Richlands.
“It was a hard-fought win,” coach B.J. Frazier said. “That is the best way to sum it up. Our guys played extremely stout on defense. They had to play a lot of plays on defense, because offensively we couldn’t really find a groove.”
The Mariners last started a campaign with three straight wins in 2015 when they began 4-0.
The game was played Tuesday in order to get all of the regular season contests in before the state-mandated end of season on April 9. The 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference schedule has been turned on its head with Richlands (2-1) and Trask (0-3) each quarantining for two weeks earlier this season due to coronavirus exposure.
The Mariners will next play at Southwest Onslow (2-1) on Saturday in their first road game of the year.
The victory marked the first for East over Richlands since they’ve been members of the Coastal 8. The Wildcats took the first three, 49-13 in 2019, 35-26 in 2018 and 44-43 in 2017. Prior to those league matchups, the two teams last met in Frazier’s junior year as a player in 2004 when the Mariners earned a 34-20 victory.
East’s offense has gotten most of the attention after hitting the 50-point mark twice in the first two contests, outscoring opponents 109-6.
It failed to get on track the way it did against Pender and Dixon but still managed 200 yards on 34 carries. The Mariners rushed for 291 and 250, respectively, in the first two games.
“Richlands knew what to do,” Frazier said. “They did a great job of boxing us in and didn’t allow us to hit the edge. They pushed us in the middle, and we couldn’t get going. They had a really good game plan against us, and we kind of struggled a little bit, but we got the win.”
Jathan Parker was a welcome addition, especially with Jacob Nelson out. Nelson, who had 251 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries in the first two games, was on a family trip. Parker missed the last game after he was ejected in the opener.
He ran for a career-high 109 yards on 14 carries and scored twice against Richlands.
“He stepped up,” Frazier said. “We know he could run downhill, and we know he’s a strong kid – I think he squats 500 pounds – so we know once he gets it going, he can roll. It was good to have him back. It was a huge difference having him, defensively and offensively.”
Quarterback Adam McIntosh had shined so far in his junior season, totaling eight touchdowns while running for 228 yards and throwing for 203. He ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries Tuesday but labored with a leg injury throughout the night and missed seven straight plays early in the second half.
The East passing game and overall offense struggled. The team put up 237 total yards after going for 436 against Pender and 327 versus Dixon. McIntosh went 3-of-15 for 37 yards and an interception that was returned 58 yards for a score by Dominic Green.
“We had some overthrows, and we had four drops,” Frazier said. “They came out in something we didn’t expect, and it threw us off. It’s difficult for us to adjust on the fly, because our group is still young, still maturing, and some haven’t played before, so it was difficult adjusting to their two-safety high look.”
Three scoring opportunities went by the wayside.
The Mariners had first-and-5 after a penalty at the Richlands’ 25 early in the second quarter but turned it over on downs. After a Wildcats’ fumble on their next possession, East faced first-and-10 at the Richlands’ 16 but went four-and-out. Late in the fourth quarter, the Mariners had first-and-10 at the Wildcats’ 14 but couldn’t pick up a first down.
Thankfully for the East offense, its defense has been just as good so far.
The Mariners have surrendered just three touchdowns in three games, including only two on defense. They have yet to give up more than 217 yards, allowing that number to Pender (1-3) in the opener, 61 to Dixon (0-3) and 208 to a Richlands outfit that entered the game with a 2-0 mark.
“It’s a hard offense (triple option) to prepare for in two days,” Frazier said after watching his team practice Saturday and Monday following the Friday game against Dixon. “We know how good that offense can be when it is hitting on all cylinders. We focused on fundamental football, playing keys, doing our job. And I thought we did a good job. We got lost a few times but played well.”
Frazier’s squad didn’t give up a touchdown on defense until its final play from scrimmage on that side of the ball. Tre Gooding scored on a 4-yard run with 22 seconds on the clock after Green broke free for a 67-yard gain.
A sloppy Wildcats offense – they fumbled 12 times, losing four – and a stout performance from the East front seven limited the visitors.
Mason Rose led the way from his linebacker spot, forcing two fumbles that were recovered by his side and coming up with a stuffing tackle on fourth-and-1 at the East 30 to turn the ball over on downs. Rose, a senior, is playing varsity football for the first time.
“He’s a different animal,” Frazier said. “He’s getting better and better each week. He’s making some huge plays. That is a hard offense to stop, and he was able to pick up on keys, read gaps and do it at high level.”
Other than Green’s long run, the Mariners’ only other defensive hiccups came on four passing plays in the first half as Gooding went 4-of-6 for 79 yards.
“They caught some passes on us,” Frazier said. “They caught some slants. They didn’t hit them in previous games, but they were wide open, and tonight they were on the money. We knew they could throw.”
Here are results of the game:
Richlands............................... 0 0 0 13 - 13
East Carteret........................ 13 0 6 6 - 25
Richlands East Carteret
7 First Downs 10
33-129 Rushes-yards 34-200
4-7-1 Passing 3-15-1
79 Passing yards 37
208 Total yards 237
4-23 Punts-average 4-26.5
12-4 Fumbles-lost 2-0
6-51 Penalties-yards 4-37
68 Return yards 14
Scoring Summary
EC – McIntosh 16 run (Herrera kick), 7:38, 1st.
EC – McIntosh 5 run (kick failed), 1:57, 1st.
EC – Parker 1 run (kick failed), 8:26, 3rd.
R – Green 58 interception return (Exley kick), 10:17, 4th.
EC – Parker 4 run (kick failed), 1:59, 4th.
R – Gooding 4 run (kick failed), 0:22, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Richlands – Green 3-71; Baker 6-23; Murphy 2-19; Gooding 17-10; Hall 2-2; White 2-1; Lovejoy 1-(-1). East Carteret – Parker 14-109; McIntosh 15-85; Dalia 1-5; Bassotto 2-2; Jernigan 2-(-1).
PASSING: Richlands – Gooding 4-7-0-1-79. East Carteret – McIntosh 3-15-0-1-37.
RECEIVING: Richlands – Brown 1-35; Walters 1-18; Baker 1-16; Grayson 1-10. East Carteret – Brooks 2-21; Rose 1-16; Eakes 1-5.
