MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret scored as many runs in the first inning Thursday night as it did in the entire baseball game Tuesday night.
The Patriots put three on the board versus rival East Carteret on their way to a 12-0 mercy-rule win after falling 8-1 to South Central in their season opener.
“On Tuesday night, we didn’t play the way we wanted to, so it was nice to come out and hit the ball and pitch well,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “We took advantage of some opportunities, and once you do that, the bats seem to start rolling and barreling up and you get some runs in.”
West won its seventh in a row in the county rivalry, taking those contests by a combined score of 65-6. The Patriots, who swept the series by a combined 35-3 score last season, have won 13 of the last 14 versus East going back to 2013. The Mariners last beat West on March 11, 2016.
Jackson Sproul pitched all five innings against East, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
“Jackson threw the ball great,” Jernigan said. “I thought we played pretty well.”
Ryland Howell gave Sproul all the runs he would need in the first inning with an inside-the-park home run that scored three. Howell added a three-run triple in the second to give him six RBIs on the night.
Blaine Norris accounted for two RBIs, and Landon Millis and Josh Mason added one apiece.
The Patriots had just four hits in the seven-run opening loss to South Central, last year’s 3A east regional runner-up. Their lone run came in the third inning to cut the deficit to 3-1 before the Falcons scored four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
“I wasn’t super disappointed with the way we played,” Jernigan said. “We could have fielded better, could have pitched better. We had some first-game jitters. I’m looking forward to playing them again.”
Jacob Nelson gave East its lone hit against West.
The Mariners dropped their first game after beating Richlands 9-8 and Havelock 11-4 to start the season.
First-year coach Josh VanMeter had no comment after the loss to the Patriots.
West will host D.H. Conley (1-0) next Friday while East travels to Northside-Jacksonville (0-1) on Tuesday and then welcomes the Monarchs on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret..............000 000 0 - 0 1 4
West Carteret.............345 000 0 - 12 10 0
WP – Sproul
LP – Styron
East Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 1-2.
West Carteret leading hitters: Howell 2-2 (3B, HR), 6 RBIs, run; Sproul 2-2, 2 RBIs; Norris 2-2 (2B), 2 RBIs; Millis 2-2, RBI, run; Gray 1-2; Pay 1-3, run; Mason 1-4, RBI, run.
