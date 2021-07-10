WILSON — The Morehead City Marlins lost a 4-3 game at the Wilson Tobs on the road Tuesday.
One-run games have hurt the Fish all season. They moved to 17-10 overall with the loss. Wilson (13-11 overall) leads the Coastal Plain League East Division second-half standings going into games Friday with a 3-1 mark, followed by the Marlins at 3-2.
“Pleased that we stayed in it and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end of the game,” Marlins head coach Jesse Lancaster said. “We have to execute better early in games offensively, and we still haven’t put a great pitching performance together in a minute.”
The head coach added, “I’m also going to take some of the blame for it tonight. I was a little reactive rather than proactive when it came to the pitching moves. But we’ve got lots of work to do, and I’m confident that we’ll do it.”
Even though Morehead City fell, its offense struck first. In the top of the fourth inning, Conner VanCleave (Kansas) earned an RBI double to left field that drove in Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) who got aboard via a double. They were the only two hits the Marlins earned all game.
Dashon Moore (Illinois Georgetown) got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to increase the Marlins’ lead. VanCleave followed that up in the top of the fifth, scoring Jack Harris (Newberry) on a sacrifice fly.
The rest of the game went entirely in Wilson’s direction. Former Marlin Dusty Baker (Mount Olive) ripped a two-run RBI triple to right field to get the Tobs on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Logan Eickhoff (Eastern Illinois) followed it up, tying the game with an RBI single to center field. Braedon Blackford (Illinois State), who racked up five RBIs in Wilson’s last outing against Holly Springs, was the hero once again for the Tobs. The right fielder hit an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning to give his team the lead.
VanCleave helped keep the Marlins in the game, going 1-for-4 in five at-bats with two RBIs.
On the mound, Johnathan Lavallee (Long Beach State) held his ground. The right-handed pitcher went for five innings, giving up seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Lavallee earned a no decision.
Cam Seguin (Elon) followed Lavallee, taking the loss. The southpaw threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, an earned run and two strikeouts.
Ryder Yakel (Harding) came on after Seguin. The usual closer for the Marlins went for 1 2/3 innings, giving up neither a run nor a hit, striking out two and walking one.
The Marlins took Wednesday off and had their last of four straight road games, this one at the Tri-City Chili Peppers (6-18) was called off Thursday due to rain. Morehead City returned to The Rock on Friday for the first of two straight doubleheaders at home, hosting Tri-City on Friday and Wilson (13-11) on Saturday.
