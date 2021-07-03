MOREHEAD CITY — The first half of the 2021 Coastal Plain League season ended Sunday, June 27 with the Marlins still firmly entrenched in second place of the East Division.
The two-time returning CPL champs had win streaks of six and four games en route to a 14-8 record. They were 6-4 in the last 10 games. The wins came along steadily, but this is the first time in three years the Marlins haven’t finished the first half with the league’s best record.
“We’ve liked winning that the last two seasons, so that’s a little disappointing,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “It’s hard to string a couple (wins) together, but I do think we’ve put in a good half against good teams.”
The Marlins, now 16-8 heading into Friday, have gotten off on a strong foot in the second half with wins of 8-7 at home against the Wilmington Sharks and then a 7-4 triumph at Wilmington on Thursday. See related story.
The Savannah Bananas led the CPL in the first half with a 19-3 record. The Peninsula Pilots led the East division at 17-5. The Marlins split two contests with the Pilots, losing 2-1 on the road and winning 9-1 at home.
The CPL switched from a four-division format to two divisions this year, allowing teams a better look at other talent in their area. The Fish played their closest opponent and biggest rival, Wilmington Sharks, 10 times in the first half, but they also saw action against the other five division teams.
“There’s a lot of good clubs in the East,” Lancaster said. “I don’t know much at all about the teams in the West, but we’ve got good competition in our division. I think Russell (Burroughs) is doing a good job (in Wilmington). They’re playing with as much energy as I’ve seen them play with in a while. That’s a fun, competitive rivalry.”
Close games have been a staple for this season, with seven in the first half coming down to one run and four more decided by two. The Fish were 2-5 in one-run contests and 3-1 in two-run games.
“We had a good bit of one-run games in the first half that we just couldn’t figure out a way to win,” Lancaster said. “That’s something we’re going to work hard on in the second half.”
During the first half of the season, a core group of statistical stalwarts stood out in the crowd. Jack Harris (Newberry) and Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) finished the first half of the season ranked a close third and fourth in the CPL with batting averages of .375 and .373, respectively.
Harris has been a phenom at the plate this season, leading the league through the first half in hits (30), runs (19), homers (9) and triples (4), while tying for sixth in RBIs (16). The rising redshirt senior’s best game was in a 15-1 win over the Holly Springs Salamanders, where he went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs. He topped even that in the related story concerning the start of the second half.
Harris is one of a handful of returning Marlins who won championships in both 2018 and 2019.
“I’m glad he’s back,” Lancaster said. “Jack has had an awesome half. It’s hard to say that’s not surprising, but nine home runs are a lot for a half. He brings a lot of offense to the table, and he’s great to be around. He doesn’t lead with his mouth, he works hard every day.”
During first-half play, Harris helped the Marlins rank fifth in the league in runs (121), sixth in hits (174), fourth in homers (20) and sixth in RBIs (95).
He was one of three Marlins to rank high in the home run category. Connor Van Cleave (Kansas) and Zack Miller (Catawba) were tied for third with four dingers apiece.
Glasser has been another efficient hitter with 19 hits, 14 RBIs and four stolen bases in the first half. Glasser didn’t join the team until June 11, but he had four games with three hits, including a 3-for-5 night against the Salamanders where he had an RBI double and scored two runs.
Miller and Glasser ended the first half tied for 11th in the league in RBIs with 14. Miller also sported a slugging average of .623 that ranked fourth, right behind Harris’ third-place average of .726.
Justin Johnson (Lafayette) scored 15 runs, Caleb Morris (Pitt CC) and Harris were tied for second in the league with five doubles, and Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) had 14 runs and seven stolen bases that rank 10th in the CPL.
Morehead City’s best pitcher this summer has been Johnathan Lavallee (Long Beach State). The right-hander only joined the roster June 8 and made three appearances in the first half, going 2-0 with a 1.58 ERA that tied for third in the league. He put up eight of his 19 strikeouts in the win over the Salamanders, a game in which he walked one batter and only allowed two hits and one earned run.
The Fish ranked fourth in the league in least earned runs allowed with 80, and their pitchers were third in total strikeouts with 210.
Justin Kleinsorge (Regis) has been a workhorse for the Fish, sporting a 12th-ranked, first-half ERA of 2.49 despite pitching an eighth-most 21 2/3 innings. He had 20 strikeouts and only six walks. He struck out five and allowed just one earned run and five hits in a 6-3 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on May 27.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) and Ryder Yakel (Harding) each had a team-high 21 strikeouts. Yakel was tied for second in the league with three saves, while Tyler Cochran (Nevada-Reno) and Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) were tied for seventh with two apiece. Jack Myers (Butler) pitched the most innings in the first half for the Marlins with 20 1/3, 10th-most in the league, with 14 strikeouts and nine earned runs allowed in four starts.
“Those guys have all put in some good innings for us,” Lancaster said. “There are guys starting to assume some roles as we realize our identity as a team.”
The Marlins ranked third in the league in fielding percentage with .971 and their 58 putouts fourth. There were only 57 fielders in the CPL during the first half with more than 10 innings played who had a perfect fielding percentage. Four of those were Marlins, including third baseman Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius), first basemen Chandler Bloomer (Emporia State), Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) and Miller.
First baseman VanCleave also had a .970 fielding percentage and ranked 11th in the league in innings played with 40 2/3. Second baseman Nick Sanders (Reinhardt) played 52 2/3 innings and had a .952 fielding percentage, third baseman Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) had a .957 fielding rate in 69 innings, and shortstop Justin Johnson (Lafayette) a .944 rate in 51 innings.
