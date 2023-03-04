ARLINGTON, Texas — It didn’t look like Cooper Webb was in line for a victory in the triple crown format at Arlington last weekend after finishing fifth in the first of three races.
The county native then grabbed the runner-up spot in the second race and won the third to earn a last-race tiebreaker and take the event.
“I knew I had to get to the front in that final one in the end to get the overall, so that was what I was going for, and I felt good,” said the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider after the race. “I had a great pace going and was comfortable, so it was a good round for us.”
Webb is now alone in second place in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season standings with 158 points. Eli Tomac leads the way with 160, and Chase Sexton is third with 155. No other rider has more than 130.
Tomac crashed in the flat turn after the bridge jump in the third race. He remounted in fourth while Sexton took over the race lead and was poised to win the overall for the event.
Then Jason Anderson got wild in the whoops, and Webb tucked under him to take over second, but Webb was 2.2 seconds behind.
Then with 1:34 left on the race clock, a lapper unintentionally pushed Sexton wide, and Webb capitalized, seizing the lead and riding perfect to the end to capture his second win in the last three rounds.
“The first race wasn’t my best one,” said Webb. “We improved for the second one and then in the last race. Obviously some mistakes of other riders helped me out, but overall, I’m stoked to execute and get another win.”
It was Webb’s third career triple crown win, his last coming in 2019. He became one of 10 supercross riders to earn 21 career wins. He also collected his 50th podium finish.
Sexton garnered second for the night, and Tomac took third overall, even though he’d fallen back to sixth in the final race.
The opening race saw two-time 450SX champion Webb charge forward through the pack to fifth position before a stronger start in the second encounter saw him lead the opening lap on his way to the runner-up result.
Anderson was out to a comfortable lead four seconds ahead of Webb in the second race.
Sexton was less than two seconds behind Webb, and if the first race was any indication, Sexton looked poised to reel in both riders.
But both Anderson and Webb were flying, and Sexton was never able to get within striking distance.
At the checkered flag, Anderson won comfortably, Webb took second, Sexton third, and Tomac fourth.
Going into the final race, Tomac was in the lead for the overall event win with five points, Sexton held six points, Webb was at seven, Roczen had eight and Anderson sat with nine.
“I’m extremely happy to get another win here in the season,” Webb said. “Dallas is always a good one for me, so to come here and do well in the triple crown is super cool. We’ll see where this carries us for the rest of the season, but I’m feeling confident and know what I can get better at. We’re all riding well, and it’s definitely a dog fight at the moment.”
Sexton took second with 3-3-2 finishes, Tomac was third with a 1-4-6 event, and Anderson took fourth with 8-1-3 placings.
Round 8 of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway. The gate will drop at 7 p.m. and air on Peacock. The race will re-air at 1 a.m. on Monday on CNBC.
The event pays points toward both the 17-round supercross season and the new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship.
