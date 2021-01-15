WASHINGTON — West Carteret swim teams shine in a dual meet at Washington as each squad won with plenty of room to spare.
The boys pulled away from the Pam Pack by 61 points with a 120-59 score, while the girls took their meet by 49 points in a 113-64 outcome.
Cameron Johnson led the way in the boys meet, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.97 and the 100-yard butterfly in 57.05. He also joined Kai Taylor, Briggs Cloutier and Cooper Law in the victorious 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.
Taylor joined Lukas Taylor, Chase Morrow and Law to capture the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45, and also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14 in addition to taking the runner-up spot in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:08.
Law earned two second-place finishes, timing in at 25.17 in the 50-yard freestyle and clocking in at 1:08 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Cloutier led a trio of West swimmers in the 100-yard freestyle in 40.38, followed by Morrow in 57.22 and Braxton Morris in 1:00.
Lukas Taylor took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:15.
Ryan Knowles, Stella Higgs, Kenley Riley and Ashlyn Lewis teamed up to earn two relay triumphs for the girls team, taking the 200-yard medley relay in 2:12 and the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:03.
Each of them also gained individual victories.
Knowles placed first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:16, Higgs claimed the 100-yard backstroke in 1:19, Riley took the 100-yard butterfly in 1:18, and Lewis won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.30.
Riley also garnered a runner-up spot in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:56.
Chloe Avon placed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.83, Abby Lewis ended up second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:36, and Pauline Lind took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:21, followed by Megan Stoll in 1:22.
