BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team’s accomplishments weren’t a given.
The Mariners brought back their top three players but lost the next six from their nine-man rotation.
They continued their successful run despite the personnel losses, winning both regular season and tournament titles in conference play, and advancing to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
“I feel like we overachieved this year because a lot of people didn’t think we would make it this far and get this many wins,” Shamel Baker said.
Skyler Gray, Amarion Shelton, Miguel Bassotto, Josef Lawrence and Jeremiah Stubbs graduated, and Cole Jernigan transferred. The loss of Gray, Shelton and Bassotto proved particularly painful with those three adding much-need size and toughness to the lineup.
“They did all the dirty work for us,” Baker said.
The junior guard’s improvement helped his team put together a fantastic campaign that ended with a 20-7 record.
He averaged 24.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 steals.
“Me and Charles (Matheka) worked out every day together all summer,” he said. “It’s just fun to us. We wanted to build muscle mass and get ready for college basketball.”
Baker and Matheka gave East a dynamic duo.
Matheka averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals.
The two made big improvements on the court and took on larger leadership roles as upperclassmen.
“I felt like we had to mature,” Baker said. “I’m not a big talker, but this year I had to voice my opinion.”
He reported the two have had discussions about playing at the same college.
“We’ve definitely thought about that,” he said. “We’ve been playing together since we were 10 in rec ball.”
Baker, standout student with a 3.7 GPA, said his top college choices would be a small Division I program or a top-notch Division II program.
“I’ll play anywhere really,” he said.
East has captured a conference championship and advanced to the third round in each of the three varsity seasons for Baker and Matheka.
Baker also helped the football team win a conference crown for the first time in six years with a 5-0 mark in the 1A/2A Coastal Conference. In his first football season since the eighth grade, Baker posted 450 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 catches and secured six interceptions on defense.
“It was pretty fun,” he said. “Making a bunch of memories with close friends. I worried about getting hurt before basketball season, but all my friends played, so I figured why not.”
The league title streak in basketball appeared to be in jeopardy in early January when the Mariners started the conference season with a 63-62 overtime loss to Pamlico.
“After the Pamlico game, we knew we had to win out if we wanted to win conference, so that game really changed our perspective,” Baker said.
East went on to win its next nine conference games and took the championship with a 9-1 mark. Pamlico finished second at 8-2.
“We thought it might be a little bit of a rebuilding year, but pieces came together and we knew we’d be alright,” Baker said. “As we played more games the guys got more experience.”
Baker credited the improvement of Jayedon Watson and Sean Walker for the team’s late-season run. Watson and Walker each scored 38 points in the last seven games. Watson entered that stretch having scored 22 points while Walker had put up 33.
“I just want to keep getting better, and we have a few pieces coming back that we think will be even better,” Baker said. “Jayedon showed a lot of improvement this season, and Sean was playing well at the end of the season.”
Watson had six points and four rebounds, while Walker had five points and five rebounds in a 61-60 win over Seaforth in the second round of the 2A state playoffs that Baker called the highlight of the year.
He led the way for the Mariners with a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
His team trailed 58-55 with 40.8 seconds remaining when he hit a three-pointer from the right side. He was later fouled with 13.1 seconds left and hit both free throws to give his team a 60-58 lead.
Seaforth’s Jarin Stevenson tied the game at 60-60 with 6.4 seconds to go after hitting two free throws.
Matheka hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds to provide the final points.
Stevenson (6-9, 215 pounds), ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 recruit in the state and No. 16 in the country in the junior class led the way for the visitors with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
“I think that for next year’s team, it was really a big game because it showed us we can compete against a top prospect,” Baker said. “It was fun going up against him. It showed you where you were and how much you need to improve. He altered every shot.”
Here are a few of Baker’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Black Panther.”
Favorite TV Show: “Outer Banks.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Boondocks.”
Favorite Band/Artist: G Herbo.
Favorite Song: “Fresh Prince of Utah” by Youngboy Never Broke Again.
Favorite Book: “The Great Gatsby.”– F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James.
Favorite Vacation: Walt Disney World.
Favorite Hobby: Basketball.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.” – Martin Luther King.
Favorite Food: Shrimp.
Favorite Drink: Lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Mezcalito.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning a conference championship this year.”
Favorite Teacher: Coach Daniel Griffee.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
