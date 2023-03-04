NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team opened the new season Tuesday with a 7-2 win over North Lenoir.
The Cougars won four singles matches and all three in doubles at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport to start the spring 1-0.
Three Cougars secured at least one straight-set win in singles, but only Jack Balog at No. 3 got the double sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Zachary Yarus. Ty Nickson at No. 1 defeated Austin Williams 6-2, 6-0, and Jack Melton at No. 6 downed Jared Carlyle 6-1, 3-0 after the Hawk netter retired with an injury.
Ian Balog got the other Cougar win at No. 4 over Josh Hardy 6-4, 6-3.
Jack Balog and Nickson teamed up in doubles for an 8-1 win over Casey Alston and Williams at the No. 1 spot. At No. 2, Lane Hartman and Lemton won 8-5 over Yarus and Hardy, and at No. 3, Eugene Wilson and Ryan Dweikat bested Ahmad Zayyad and Maddox Smith 8-2.
Croatan will play at Havelock on Monday and then take on East Carteret at Fort Benjamin Park on Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 7, North Lenoir 2
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Austin Williams (NL), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Casey Alston (NL) def. Lane Hartman (C), 7-5, 0-6 (10-6).
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Zachary Yarus (NL), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Josh Hardy (NL), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 5: Maddox Smith (NL) def. Ryan Dweikat (C), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 6: Jack Melton (C) def. Jared Carlyle (NL), 6-1, 3-0 ret.
Doubles
No. 1: J. Balog/Nickson (C) def. Williams/Alston (NL), 8-1.
No. 2: Hartman/Melton (C) def. Yarus/Hardy (NL), 8-5.
No. 3: Eugene Wilson/Dweikat (C) def. Ahmad Zayyad/Smith (NL), 8-2.
