NEWPORT — Croatan began the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference girls tennis season last week with a 9-0 shutout of East Carteret.
The Cougars were coming off a similar 9-0 loss to 2A power Greene Central, which has won an eye-popping 26 consecutive conference championships.
The defeat against Croatan was East’s first of the season as both county teams own 4-1 overall records.
Doubles play proved the most competitive in the Coastal 8 match versus East with the No. 2 match providing spirit. Jocelyn Chiavola and Tayla Statham got by Zoey Morris and Linden Campbell-Godfrey by an 8-5 score.
The other two doubles matches ended in 8-3 scores.
Katie Sink and Grace Meyer defeated Reagan Majors and Harbour Early in the No. 1 match, while and Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman beat Breslyn Studebaker and Mansi Malhotra in the No. 3 match.
Grace Meyer and Morris supplied the singles matches with the most competitive game in that format with Meyer taking a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, East Carteret 0
Singles
No. 1: Katie Sink (C) def. Allie Kittrell (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Jocelyn Chiavola (C) def. Emma Beierwaltes (EC), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Grace Meyer (C) def. Zoey Morris (EC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4: Tayla Statham (C) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 5: Arianna Cope (C) def. Harbour Early (EC), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Katie Sink/Grace Meyer (C) def. Reagan Majors/Harbour Early, 8-3.
No. 2: Jocelyn Chiavola/Tayla Statham (C) def. Zoey Morris/Linden Campbell-Godfrey, 8-5.
No. 3: Marissa Falcone/Haley Hartman (Cro) def. Breslyn Studebaker/Mansi Malhotra, 8-3.
