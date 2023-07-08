The Broad Creek Middle School girls basketball team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Alexis Triado, coach Aleczina Briley, coach Hailey Cousins, Layla Shearin; back row: Mckenzie Gilbert, Leighton Drummond, Baker Smith, Malli Harrell, Wyndham Fenton, Lily Miller, Emmy Byrd, Zoe Georgiadas, Harper McFadden, Ruth Magee, Leah Johnson and Allsion Waner, (Contributed photo)