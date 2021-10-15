SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys soccer team solidified its spot atop the 3A Coastal Conference standings on Thursday with a 3-0 victory at Swansboro.
The Cougars improved to 11-2-1 overall and 6-0 in league play with the victory. Since starting their conference schedule, the Cougars have only allowed one goal in a 5-1 win over Dixon.
The win over the Pirates (8-7 overall) gives Croatan a three-game lead for first place, with the Bucs in second at 3-2 and West Carteret in third at 3-3.
Danny Metcalf, Eli Simonette and Isaac Beasley each scored a goal in the win, while Ward Melton and Simonette provided an assist apiece.
In the net, Eugene Wilson recorded eight saves to give the Cougars their fifth straight clean sheet.
Croatan will play at Richlands (9-7-1) on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.