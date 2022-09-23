OCEAN — The Croatan cross country team swept a home 3A Coastal Conference meet on Wednesday.
The boys team dominated the three-team meet, placing the top four runners and six of the top seven to secure a 40-point win with 16 points. White Oak placed second with 56 points and Swansboro third with 66.
Six of the seven Cougars who crossed the finish line first did so in a pack, but Tyrese Cone galloped down the final straightaway all alone to clock a winning time of 18 minutes, 24.83 seconds. His finish was 36 seconds faster than anyone else in the pack of 45 boys.
The next Croatan runners to finish were James Wallace with a second-place time of 19:00.30, Trey Austin in third in 19:00.34 and Matthew Quispe in fourth in 19:00.41.
Cooper Stephens placed sixth in 19:02.35 and Noah Guerrero seventh in 19:10.57. Jack Vrable was the last Croatan points runner with a 12th-place 21:31.36 clocking.
The Cougars also commanded the girls meet with a score of 25 that was 19 points better than Swansboro’s second-place score of 44. White Oak placed third with 63 points.
Croatan had five girls finish between third and seventh place in the 38-girl meet, all running together and clocking times inside a full second.
Cameran Ladd placed third with a time of 24:15.56, Ashley Kirkwood fourth in 24:15.56, Tessa McFarland fifth in 24:15.68, Emilie Hayes sixth in 24:15.83 and Audrey Kirkwood seventh in 24:16.12.
Lillian Beck finished in ninth with a 24:35.68 clocking and Zenash Acevedo 14th in 25:39.94 as two more points-earners for Croatan.
Next up for the Cougars is the Bo Run hosted by D.H. Conley on Saturday, followed by the Hwy 24 Cougar Invitational slated Saturday, Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.