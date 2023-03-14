BOSTON — A quartet of Croatan runners arrived home Monday night with a national championship.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Trey Austin, James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe won the New Balance Nationals Indoor Rising Stars division on Sunday with a time of 7 minutes, 59.74 seconds.
“They crushed their PR (personal record) by 13 seconds,” Croatan coach Rico Quispe said just after getting off the plane in Raleigh following a whirlwind three days that saw the team travel to The Track in Boston, Mass. “We won a state championship with 8:12.”
Quispe said the team would have been happy with a top-10 finish.
“So to win it all, that was definitely a new level,” he said. “We weren’t expecting it. They see that work pays off. And now they see what it’s like to go up there. It was such a great experience.”
The team raised more than $6,000 to make the trip.
“They did all the fundraising on their own,” Quispe said. “We didn’t push it. They wanted to do it and did the work themselves. They said if they qualified, they were going.”
West Carteret’s Tyler Collins nearly joined her county counterparts with a national title.
The three-time state champion junior took part in the prestigious championship division and fell just short with a 5-foot, 6-inch jump to tie with 10 other jumpers for second. Collins earned All-American status for her effort.
“Finishing second at nationals and becoming an All-American was not just an amazing accomplishment for me, but also a great experience,” she said. “It was so good because I got to compete with girls that were better than me.”
Alyssa Carrigan won the 24-jumper event with a 5-08 clearance.
The Croatan 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Nicolajsen and Quispe also participated in the championship division and finished 12th out of 50 teams with a time of 3:22.27.
“They won their heat, and there were 12 heats,” Quispe said. “After 10 heats, they were in first, their time was holding up. The last two heats were the fastest, and it would have been nice to run with them, because you usually run as fast as your competition.”
West Carteret sophomore Peyton Wheeler ran in the 200 meters and 400 meters of the rising stars division, taking 41st in the 200 in 22.95 and 22nd in the 400 in 50.17.
