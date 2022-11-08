OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs.
The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
“We felt like we had an opportunity to press them a little bit and pick up some loose passes and gets shots off them,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “It was an ugly game at times, but it was effective.”
Jack Melton and Danny Metcalf each scored a goal, with assists on both scores coming from Gavin Beaupre.
The Cougars earned a trip to the fourth round for the third straight season with the win, and they got an extra piece of good news after the match.
No. 1 Williams lost 2-1 to No. 8 Jacksonville on Monday, so instead of traveling 200 miles to Burlington for the fourth round on Thursday, the Cougars will stay on their home field.
Williams (20-2-2) would have been a tough opponent, but Jacksonville (16-7-2) is no slouch. The Cardinals tore through the first two rounds of the playoffs by a combined 17-2 score, and they beat the Cougars in the regular season 2-1 on Aug. 23.
Jacksonville placed second in the 3A/4A Big East Conference, but it was the top-ranked 3A team from the league that included J.H. Rose.
“Both teams are in completely different places now,” Slater said. “Both have been on great runs. It’s going to be a good match.”
For Slater, the who and the where for the fourth round were irrelevant.
“As long as we’re playing, I don’t care who the opponent is or where we’re playing,” he said. “If we’re fortunate enough to win and we have to go all the way to First Flight, that’s OK. We just want to keep playing.”
The winner of the match on Thursday will play either No. 2 First Flight (15-2-2) or No. 6 Carrboro (17-5) in the east regional final on Tuesday.
The Cougars are looking to get back to a state championship since winning the 2A title in spring 2021. They reached the fourth round last season before losing to Lee County in penalty kicks.
The Cougars came out of the gate against J.H. Rose peppering the net with shots. They took four quality rips on the goal that would have found net if not for strong saves from keeper Drew Sears.
Melton slotted the first goal on a pass from Beaupre in the 35th minute. Beaupre looked like he might give his team the first score of the match with a corner kick that sailed into the net, but the goal was called off due to a foul.
The Cougars had another near-miss in the second half when Sears caught a Metcalf shot very close to the goal line, but the line judge ruled it never crossed.
“I thought it was in, but he had a much better angle on it than we did,” Slater said. “We would have liked that one, but it is what it is.”
The Rampants only got one solid advance on the Croatan net in the first half, but forward Fin Peters was stood up by defender Jack Wilson before he could take a shot.
After Peters scored the tying goal in the second half, Metcalf gave the game its best moment with a beautiful chip shot goal over Sears’ head on a breakaway pass from Beaupre.
Sears finished the night with 10 saves, while Croatan goalie Eugene only need one to keep a clean sheet. There were 30 fouls called in the game, 17 on Rose. Only one yellow card was given out, late in the game to Wilson.
Here are results of the match:
J.H. Rose................................... 0 1 - 1
Croatan..................................... 1 1 - 2
J.H. Rose Croatan
4 Shots 14
1 Corner Kicks 9
10 Saves 1
17 Fouls 13
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Melton (Beaupre assist), 35th minute.
JH – Peters, 50th minute.
C – Metcalf (Beaupre assist), 59th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.