ELIZABETHTOWN — There were nine touchdowns scored Friday night in the West Carteret and East Bladen contest.
The Patriots didn’t trail until the last one was put on the scoreboard.
East Bladen took its only lead of the young season on a 16-play, 98-yard drive after the lone punt of the game rolled dead with 11:09 to go. Sophomore Masion Brooks capped the seven-minute march by charging into the end zone from 11 yards out.
The Eagles (1-1) prevailed by rallying from two scores down, overcoming five fumbles and seven first-half penalties, and scoring four of the game’s last five touchdowns.
West (1-1) was scheduled to make a 28-mile roundtrip to take on longtime rival Havelock, but the Rams were put into COVID-19 protocols and couldn’t play. East Bladen’s original opponent, South Columbus, did the same, leaving the two without games Friday until they found each other.
The Patriots began the season the same way, originally slated to play West Craven before the Eagles entered COVID-19 protocols. Ayden-Grifton was set to play James Kenan before the Tigers did the same.
West welcomed Ayden-Grifton in week one and escaped with a 20-14 win.
East Bladen began its 2021 campaign with a humbling 62-16 loss to Wallace-Rose Hill.
West quarterback Jamarion Montford played for the first time this season after quarantining for the first week.
He ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and threw for 137 yards and a touchdown, going 12-for-19 with an interception.
Montford led his team on a final eight-play drive and tried to thread a needle to Bryan Garner in the middle of the field with less than a minute to go but was intercepted by Willie Battle at the Eagles’ 9-yard line.
Garner, who started at quarterback in the opener, proved to be Montford’s favorite target, hauling in seven catches for 61 yards.
Justice Dadeel had three catches for 55 yards.
The West defense struggled to stop the run, giving up 356 rushing yards on 53 carries.
Sherman Monroe ran for 181 yards on 19 carries for East Bladen, followed by Corey Ballard with 147 on 20 carries.
West led 27-18 with 3:39 to go in the third quarter when Montford punched it in from 3 yards out and Brock Tatalovich added the PAT kick.
Ten seconds later, Moore scooted 56 yards to cut the deficit to three. Brooks then scored on an 11-yard run with 4:09 to go in the game to provide the final score.
The Patriots jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the 1:47 mark of the second quarter when Josh Mason ran it in from 1 yard out. Montford scored on a 9-yard run earlier in the period.
Montford started the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shane Graves.
Keegan Callahan led West on defense with 13 tackles.
Aidan Cooper had seven tackles, while Lamar Teel and Dalton Newman tallied six apiece. Xavier Jones, Adam Cummings and Rufino Miranda each had five tackles.
West will next host Farmville Central on Friday. The Jaguars (1-1) began the season with a 41-6 win over North Johnston but fell 42-19 to North Lenoir in week two.
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret................. 7 13 7 0 - 27
East Bladen.................... 6 6 12 8 - 32
West Carteret East Bladen
27 First Downs 27
36-128 Rushes-yards 53-356
12-19-2 Passing 3-5-0
137 Passing yards 56
280 Total yards 412
1-39 Punts-average 0-0
2-1 Fumbles-lost 5-2
4-44 Penalties-yards 10-69
Scoring Summary
WC – Graves 11 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 7:22, 1st.
EB – Autry 1 yard run, 1:16, 1st.
WC – Montford 9 run (Tatalovich kick),9:55, 2nd.
WC – Mason 1 run, 1:47, 2nd.
EB – Smith 43 pass from Brooks (run failed), 0:10, 2nd.
EB – Ballard 2 run (pass failed), 8:24, 3rd.
WC – Montford 3 run (Tatalovich), 3:39, 3rd.
EB – Moore 56 run (pass failed), 3:29, 3rd.
EB – Brooks 11 run (Ballard run), 4:09, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: East Bladen – Moore 19-181; Ballard 20-147; Brooks 5-33; Autry 4-3; Brooks 5-(-6). West Carteret – Montford 17-81; Mason 15-38; Garner 1-4; Teel 1-4; Jones 1-1; Miller 1-0.
PASSING: East Bladen – Brooks 3-5-0-0-56. West Carteret – Montford 12-19-1-1-137.
RECEIVING: East Bladen – Smith 2-43; Brooks 1-13.
West Carteret – Garner 7-61; Dadeel 3-55; Graves 1-11; Miller 1-10.
