OCEAN — Croatan seniors Daquan “DQ” Dillahunt and Ryan Bellamy always wanted to play football, but things kept getting in the way.
Dillahunt, a two-year varsity basketball player, wasn’t sure how he’d fare on the gridiron, and Bellamy, a transfer pitcher from Stafford, Va., couldn’t find room next to the behemoths who played at his previous 5A high school.
“When I was in Virginia, it was a 5A school, so there were a lot of bigger guys,” Bellamy said. “Coming down here, there’s more guys my size, so I felt like I had a chance to compete. It was my senior year, so I thought ‘Why not,’ I can learn something new.”
Both took the plunge this season and tried out for the team, landing a spot and carving out a niche in the game plan.
“I always wanted to play football the last four years, but this year, I finally built up the courage to go do it,” Dillahunt said. “I’m glad I did it. It’s a different experience. It’s been fun so far.”
As a wide receiver, Dillahunt hasn’t seen much playing time on game days in Croatan’s run-heavy offense, but he did get to experience a bucket list thrill in week one with a receiving touchdown, the only one for the Cougars so far this season.
The 5-foot, 6-inch wideout was put into the game against Jacksonville with the Cougars down 35-19 inside the final minute of the game. Quarterback Dustin Hayden faked the run and let loose a long pass to Dillahunt in the end zone for a touchdown against single coverage that electrified the crowd and put the game within a score.
“That was probably one of the best moments I’ve experienced in my life,” Dillahunt said. “It was something I’ll never forget. When I realized it was coming to me, my heart dropped. I was just hoping I didn’t drop it.”
Bellamy almost had a highlight play in week two’s 24-21 win over Southwest Onlsow, standing up at the defensive line of scrimmage and nearly picking off a pass in the fourth quarter.
“I was able to jump the pass, and it went right through my hands,” Bellamy said. “It slipped off the gloves, I couldn’t believe it. But that definitely would have been a highlight play.”
Bellamy starts at defensive end for the Cougars, and going into a game at Heide Trask on Friday, ranked second on the team in total tackles with 25, including 2.5 tackles for a loss, half a sack and a fumble recovery. Results of the contest at Trask were not available before this edition was published.
“I’m learning new things every week,” Bellamy said. “It’s definitely been a learning experience. I’ve found a new animal inside me.”
Bellamy noted the aggressive nature of football and the healthy outlet it can provide.
“Football brings out the worst in you, but in the best way,” he said. “I kind of like that.”
For Dillahunt, the primary differences between his usual sport and football are tempo and competition. Accustomed to playing on a team of 14, Dillahunt is now playing on a squad of 32, with more jayvee players waiting in the wings for a crack at playing time.
“It’s the people and the energy and the things we do in practice, it’s different than basketball,” Dillahunt said. “There’s a lot more guys, and every day, you’re fighting for minutes on the field. You always have to be ready for someone to take your spot.”
For now, the pair is still getting used to the job of absorbing new rules, formations, schemes and individual responsibilities as well as the big picture on the field.
“It’s hard trying to figure out what everyone else is doing when you’re learning a completely new position,” Bellamy said. “That puts a lot on your plate when you’re first starting.”
Dillahunt is just glad he took the leap and came out for tryouts. He’s not sure how much more time on the field he’ll get, but the experience so far has made the risk worth it.
“Believe in yourself and go out there and do your best,” Dillahunt advised. “You’ll always have support around you.”
