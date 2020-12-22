MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team isn’t starting from scratch, but few ingredients return from last year’s 3A Coastal Conference champions.
The Patriots lost six seniors to graduation, and three players expected to return won’t for various reasons.
“That was a group that played above the rim,” Mark Mansfield said as he enters his second year as the West head coach. “They were much more athletic. They had played together for a while, and then you had J.J. (Williams), who was our floor general.”
Williams, the 2018-2019 News-Times Player of the Year, led the way in scoring (18.5), assists (5.6) and steals (2.7) for a squad that won its second straight league title and went 21-5 to advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Jalani Jones (9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Jaylan Bradberry (8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) joined Williams to form an athletic senior three-guard lineup.
Josh Williams, the team’s fourth-leading scorer (8.2) and its best defensive player, has chosen to focus on track and field during his senior year.
‘His length and his jumping ability helped make him a heck of a defensive player,” Mansfield said. “He posted a 6-2 high jump at a recent event. He really loves track and field.”
West also lost plenty of size when Israel Long (6-4, 210 pounds) decided to focus on football – the first practice is Feb. 8 – and Kel Jones (6-0, 205 pounds) transferred.
“We’ll have to box out better and be more fundamentally sound,” Mansfield said. “We’ll have to be scrappier and lean more on X’s and O’s. But I think this group shoots it well. This is a good group. It’s just a different group.”
The Patriots certainly aren’t lacking for size with James Kenon (6-5) and Jaxon Ellingsworth (6-7) returning. Kenon averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks as a junior, while Ellingsworth averaged 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds as a sophomore.
“Jaxon didn’t get to play a whole lot last year, but he’s 6-7, has long arms, is a lefty and can shoot it well,” Mansfield said. “He should have a good season, and James and Gavin (Gillikin) should have good seasons.”
Gillikin provides the team with strong perimeter shooting after averaging 8.0 points per game last season. Kenon and Gillikin have been a part of back-to-back league champions, and if they can lead the team to a title this season, Mansfield said they would do something no West player has ever done.
“There has never been a varsity player win three straight (conference) championships,” said the member of the 1985 West state champion. “We won conference championships in ‘84 and ‘85 but not as sophomores. The program has won three in a row before but not with sophomores through seniors on there.”
The Patriots won three consecutive conference titles from 1984-1986 to accomplish the feat for the only time in school history.
West has been erasing streaks of late. It won its first league crown in 33 years in 2018-2019 and went undefeated in league play for the first time in 36 years last season. The Patriots were also looking to win the first conference tournament title in 36 years last season, but Northside-Jacksonville spoiled that goal with a 60-57 overtime victory in the championship game.
The Monarchs are projected to lose four of their top seven scorers.
“It’s hard part to predict who will win the conference,” Mansfield said. “You usually see other teams in summer tournaments and on game film from nonconference games, but we don’t have either of those this year, so it’s hard to tell who has what. You just don’t know.”
In order to compete for that third league title in a row, Mansfield is counting on big contributions from a group that matriculated up from a junior varsity team that went 19-1.
‘They’ll find their spots,” he said. “Some things look good in practice, but until they do it against other teams, you just don’t know.”
Those younger players and the rest of the team will hear from a new voice on the bench as longtime Division I college coach Jeff Lebo joins the staff.
“Coach Lebo will have an impact,” Mansfield said. “He might not say anything differently than (former head coach) Craig (McClanhan), or me, or (longtime assistant coach) Robert (Lancaster), but they might not believe us when we say it. But when a high school and college All-American says it, it hits differently.”
West will play just one nonconference game leading up to a league slate. The amended schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic limits teams to just 14 games. The Morehead City squad is in a six-team league, limiting it to 12 conference games.
“We’re playing Pamlico, that first Tuesday (Jan. 6), but we have an open date that Friday, and I can’t find anyone to match up with on that open date,” Mansfield said.
