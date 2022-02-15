WINSTON-SALEM — The West Carteret girls track and field team continued to show its one of the best programs in North Carolina on Saturday with a runner-up finish in the 3A indoor state championship.
The Morehead City club totaled 49 points to trail only county rival Croatan with 72.5 at the JDL Fast Track.
“The ladies had a great day and did exactly what we asked them to do,” coach Troy Smith said. “It was the first time the majority of them have ever competed at the state level and in the JDL facility. To come away with multiple state champions, multiple runner-ups and second place as a team is nothing short of outstanding for these ladies.”
The Patriots have now finished in the top five at the state meet in six of the past eight seasons. They won the title in 2013, were runner-up in 2017, took third in 2014 and 2016, and placed fifth in 2015. There was no state meet last season in the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule.
Tyler Collins captured gold in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches.
She collected another state crown in the 1,600-meter relay by joining Courtney Tyndall, Kenley Ballou and Grace Guilford to time in at 4 minutes, 15.25 seconds.
Guilford added a silver in the 500 meters with a season-best 1:19.60 and teamed up with Sha’Niyah Gethers, Tyndall and Ballou to grab another silver in the 800-meter relay in 1:49.28.
Guilford also received the meet’s Sportsmanship Award.
Gethers brought home two more top-10 finishes, taking sixth in the long jump with a 15-11.75 leap and placing seventh in the 55-meter dash in 7.53.
Alyssa Cooley was the runner-up in the pole vault by clearing 10-0. North Lincoln’s Chloe Soorus also vaulted 10-0 but did it on her first attempt, while Cooley hit it on her third.
Alexandra Vaequez rounded out the West competitors with a 10th-place distance of 28-11 in the shot put.
The Patriots produced two top-10 finishers on the boys side.
Peyton Wheeler claimed sixth in the 300-meter dash in 37.85, and Noah Munden ended up eighth in the shot put with a 42-09.25 push.
Jamarion Montford took 13th in the 55-meter dash in 6.99.
“I was very pleased with the boys’ performances,” Smith said. “Peyton taking sixth in 300 meters was the highlight of the meet. J.J. and Noah both had good showings in their individual events, and the 4x4 logged their second-best time of the season. It was great for them to get the state meet level experience.”
