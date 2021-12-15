GOLDSBORO — The East Carteret wrestling team traveled to Rosewood Saturday for the USAF-Rosewood Eagle Invitational.
The Mariners tied for seventh with 62 points, getting two wrestlers to the podium in the process. Laney won the tournament with 288 points.
Six Mariner grapplers traveled to the tournament, with Shane Hatfield (10-1) and Daniel White (17-4) having the best results, each finishing second.
Hatfield reached the 138-pound final with a 2:48 pin of Mario Hawkins (9-4) of Neuse Charter School, but he was pinned in 3:58 by Laney’s Avery Buoncocore (3-0) for his first loss of the season.
White wrestled in two close matches. He lost a 4-2 decision in the finals to Laney’s Trystan Richardson (16-4) after winning a tiebreaker 4-2 decision over Jacob Allen (9-6) of Holly Springs in the semifinal.
Josiah Hynes (13-9) placed fourth in the 145-pound weight division, while Hayden Williams (8-5) finished fourth at 285.
Hynes faced a tough opponent in the consolation finals, getting pinned in 1:41 by Manteo’s John Perciful (17-2). Williams was pinned in 1:11 by Panther Creek’s Andres Rivera (7-7).
