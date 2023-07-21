LEXINGTON, S.C. — A handful of Morehead City Marlins helped the Coastal Plain League East All-Stars team defeat the squad from the West 8-6 on Wednesday.
The two all-star teams battled at Lexington County Stadium, home of the Blowfish, with six Marlins on the roster for the East team.
The all-stars from Morehead City were infielders Joseph Mershon (Ohio State), Dan Tauken (Albany) and Trent Youngblood (Transylvania), catcher Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) and relief pitchers Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) and Steven Lacey (Delta State).
Marlins head coach Sam Carel also coached the East squad after leading his own team to a division-best 18-6 record in the first half of the season.
The East team out-hit the West 10-9, with the Marlins combining for four of those. Mershon was the best hitter from either squad, hitting 3-for-4 with a double and scoring two runs.
Campbell hit a double that drove in a run for his 1-for-3 night. Tauken went 0-for-1 and was walked twice, while Youngblood hit 0-for-1.
The East team needed an extra inning to rally over the West after both teams were tied 5-5 after the bottom of the ninth. The squad got a run apiece from Luke Nowak (East Carolina) of the Wilmington Sharks, Cole Garrett (VMI) of the Tri-City Chili Peppers and Ryan Picollo (St. Joseph’s) of the Holly Springs Salamanders.
Kane Kepley (Liberty) of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms gave the West one run in the bottom of the frame.
Lacey pitched two outs in relief, giving up one hit and recording one strikeout. He only threw eight pitches and six were strikes.
Both squads made last-minute changes as conflicting schedules and injuries sidelined a handful of all-Star selections. Stevens was replaced by Michael Caldon (Felician) of the Peninsula Pilots.
Caldon was named the winning pitcher of the game, tossing two innings and striking out five batters with two hits and one earned run allowed.
