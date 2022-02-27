CARTERET COUNTY — The third round proved to be a rough night for the East Carteret boys and West Carteret girls basketball teams.
No. 9 seed East (16-6) traveled to three-time defending state champion and No. 1 seed Farmville Central (25-3) in the 2A playoffs and fell 101-60.
The Mariners put up a solid fight in the first quarter, trailing 31-17, before then getting outscored 70-43 over the next three frames.
The Jaguars will next host No. 4 seed St. Pauls (22-5) on Tuesday.
The No. 7 seed West Carteret girls (21-7) visited the third round of the 3A playoffs for the first time in 25 years with a trip to No. 2 Northwood (28-1) and suffered a 67-14 defeat.
The Chargers jumped out to a 33-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Northwood, which beat Swansboro 64-7 in the first round, will next host No. 14 seed Williams (21-5) on Tuesday.
In other playoff action across the state, the East Carteret girls saw two former foes advance.
No. 13 seed East Bladen (26-3) remained a road warrior and moved on to the 2A regional semifinal with a 71-62 victory over No. 5 seed North Lenoir (23-5).
The Eagles will visit No. 1 seed St. Pauls (26-1) on Tuesday.
East Bladen defeated the Mariners 67-58 in the second round.
East Carteret’s 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference rival Northside-Pinetown took a 64-46 win over No. 13 seed Clover Garden School (25-6).
The No. 4 seed Panthers (18-2), who’s only losses this season were to the Mariners, will now take on No. 1 seed Bertie (20-4) on Tuesday.
Former East Carteret boys basketball coach Billy Anderson led his alma mater, West Caldwell, to a 78-70 upset win over No. 1 seed R-S Central (26-3) in the 2A boys west bracket.
The No. 9 seed Warriors (21-9) will next visit No. 4 seed North Surry (22-4) on Tuesday.
