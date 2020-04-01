MOREHEAD CITY —Four county players and a coach were honored recently with the release of the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District 2 Team.
Croatan’s Andrew Gurley was named the NCBCA District 2 Coach of the Year for girls basketball.
Gurley led the Cougars to one of the best seasons in school history.
The year included a 25-3 record, a 21-game winning streak, a regular season conference championship, the first conference tournament title in 12 years and the first trip to the third round of the playoffs in 11 years.
Croatan’s Kelly Hagerty was named to the District 2 First Team, while teammate Ally Roth made the Third Team.
Hagerty averaged 15.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, while Roth averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals.
On the boys side, East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks made the District 2 First Team, while West Carteret’s J.J. Williams made the Second Team.
Brooks helped put the Mariners back on the map with a stat line of 25.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals.
East went 22-4 on the strength of an 18-game winning streak.
For the first time since 2016, the Mariners won 20 games and swept the conference regular season and tournament championships.
Williams led the Patriots to its best season in more than three decades.
He led the team to its second straight conference title and first undefeated run through league play since 1984. West went 21-5 due to, which included a 16-game winning streak. and won a playoff game for just the second time since 1986.
The senior point guard averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
District 2 includes 30 schools in the following counties: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.