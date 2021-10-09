OCEAN — The Croatan girls tennis team has just one match remaining to cap a perfect regular season.
The Cougars went 3-0 this week consecutive with 9-0 wins – they now have four shutouts in a row – to move to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The club has a 35-match league winning streak going back to the 2018 season.
Croatan defeated Dixon on Tuesday and then swept Richlands in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Grace Meyer had to earn her way to a perfect 11-0 record on the season with three tough matches this week.
The No. 1 singles player got by Richlands’ Emma Lapan in a 9-7 pro set in the nightcap of the doubleheader against Richlands after taking a 6-5, 7-5 win over Lapan in the opener.
She also toughed out a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win over Dixon’s Morgan Wool.
Arianna Cope also had to hustle to grab a victory against Dixon, holding off Olivia Terry 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the No. 2 match.
Grace Blair and Tayla Stathem also stayed unbeaten and did so with three comfortable wins during the week. Blair moved to 12-0 at No. 3, and Stathem upped her record to 11-0 at No. 4.
The Cougars will wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport versus West Carteret. The Patriots (6-4) are second in the Coastal Conference with a 6-2 mark.
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Emma Lapan (R), 9-7.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Mackenzie Goin (R), 8-2.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Mason Potts (R), 8-1.
No. 4: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Hailey Dinniger (R), 8-0.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Lola Spencer (R), 8-0.
No. 6: Laura Phillips (C) def. Carol Teal (R), 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Olivia Fails/Savannah Lanto (C) def. Mason Potts/Hailey Dinniger (R), 8-4.
No. 2: Jill Chapman/Kara Marsh (C) def. Mackenzie Goin/Katie Boatwright (R), 8-0.
No. 3: McKenzie Sampson/Reagan Faulkner (C) def. Lola Spencer/Carol Teal (R), 9-8 (7-4).
------------------
Croatan 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Emma Lapan (R), 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Mackenzie Goin (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Mason Potts (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Hailey Dinniger (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Lola Spencer (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Carol Teal (R), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Gentry Straub/Haley Hartman (C) def. Mason Potts/Hailey Dinniger (R), 8-0.
No. 2: Laura Phillips/Madeline Honaker (C) def. Mackenzie Goin/Katie Boatwright (R), 8-1.
No. 3: Jill Chapman/Kara Marsh (C) def. Lola Spencer/Carol Teal (R), 8-0.
------------------
Croatan 9, Dixon 0
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Morgan Wool (D), 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Olivia Terry (D), 1-6, 6-4, 10-5.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Taylor Wool (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Lillian Harbison (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Haley Hartman (C) def. Brinley Drayna (D), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Grace Meyer/Grace Blair (C) def. Morgan Wool/Olivia Terry (D), 8-4.
No. 2: Arianna Cope/Tayla Stathem (C) def. Taylor Wool/Lillian Harbison (D), 8-1.
No. 3: Olivia Fails/Gentry Straub (C) def. Sydney Jenkins/Lydia Brewer (D), 8-0.
