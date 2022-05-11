Ever heard of Lester Wright or Michael Kish.
If you have, they’ve either proven to be an inspiration, or they’ve supplied you with some regrets over your life choices.
Both men recently took part in the prestigious Penn Relays.
Wright turned 100 on Friday, April 29.
The next day, he ran the 100-meter dash and did so impressively.
Competing against a bunch of whippersnapper 80-somethings, he clocked in with a time of 26.34 seconds to set a new 100-meter world record for centenarians. Donald Pellmann set the previous world record for the age group in 2015 when he ran it in 26.99.
Wright finished seventh out of nine runners, just a few strides from fifth place.
The Asbury Park Press reported the Franklin Field crowd of 38,000 loved every bit of it, giving Wright and the other master’s-level competitors a full-throated standing ovation.
Bob Williamson, 84, won the race in 17.33.
Wright ran track for Long Branch High School (N.J.) in the 1930s. After marring his teenage sweetheart Adele, who he’s still married to 80 years later, he served in Europe with the Army during World War II. He took part in the Battle of the Bulge and earned four Bronze Battle Stars during his service.
After returning home to New Jersey, he attended college on the GI bill and opened the first African American-owned dental lab in Monmouth County, making prosthetic teeth.
And he picked up running again.
In 1999, as a 77-year-old, he won the 75-and-over 100-meter dash at the Penn Relays. To this day, he runs through the streets of Long Branch at least three times a week, a mile-and-a-half at a time.
If Wright’s performance proved inspiring, Kish’s seemed to make people question what they’ve been doing with their lives.
Two days before Wright ran his 100-meter dash, Kish, 70, blazed a 13.47 over the same distance to pull away from the rest of the field.
@FloTrack shared the video on social media, and those who watched it were taken aback.
“I don’t even drive that fast,” said one. “These guys at 70 are faster than I ever was,” shared another. “Well, I guess 70 is the new 30,” said another. One mentioned that his prostate hurt just watching the race.
Despite his phenomenal run, Kish didn’t come close to the record for his age group. The all-time 100-meter record for men over the age of 70 is held by former Texas Longhorns star Bobby Whilden, who ran it in 12.77 at the 2005 Senior Olympics.
Kish is, however, a testament to the adage it’s never too late to get started.
He didn’t take up track until he was 59.
