OCEAN — A News-Times Student-Athlete of the Week honor wasn’t in Matt Lasater’s future.
At least he didn’t think so.
His numbers for the Croatan baseball team suggested different.
He leads the undefeated squad in on-base percent-age (.667), is second in slugging (1.055), runs (13) and stolen bases (five), third in average (.556) and tied for third in RBIs (eight).
And not to mention a 3.69 GPA to boot.
“I didn’t expect this when I woke up this morning,” Lasater said. “I’m actually surprised I was picked.”
The senior centerfielder has been a key cog on a team that has rocketed to an 8-0 start and No. 3 MaxPreps ranking in the 2A division.
Lasater, who plans on at-tending UNC-Charlotte and major in mechanical engineering and technology, said he knew his team might be something special in the second game of the season versus a Southwest Onslow outfit projected to be one of the top teams in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cougars put seven runs on the board and followed with two in the fifth and one in the sixth to run away with a 10-4 victory.
“We were playing perfect defense, and coach told us to start hitting, and we did that for 10 runs,” Lasater said. “We just had back-to-back-to-back hits, singles, doubles, we never struck out. We just kept hitting the ball. I was surprised we were beating one of the top teams in the conference that badly.”
The Stallions have proven to be no slouches, standing second in the Coastal 8 with a 7-1 mark and ranking No. 13 in 2A by Max-Preps.
Those teams will match up again Saturday in Jacksonville.
Lasater went 2-of-4 with a double, RBI and two runs in the first contest with Southwest. In the next game, he hit a triple in a 4-0 win over Dixon.
Competitive contests like those two have been few and far between this sea-son. Outside of a 9-6 victory over East Carteret (6-2), the Cougars have outscored their other five opponents 111-6 in a top-heavy league.
“We stepped up and started hitting and 10-run ruled everybody,” Lasater said. “It’s going really good so far.”
Croatan has shined in just about every facet of the game, hitting .431 as a team with a .532 on-base percentage, 28 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases.
A lot of those numbers have been piled up in two games against Lejeune that included victories of 32-0 and 40-2. Lasater had four runs in the first matchup and a home run, triple and six RBIs in the rematch on Friday.
The Cougars have also beaten Richlands 15-1, Pender 13-0 and Heide Trask 11-3.
Games like those, while enjoyable, won’t help pre-pare the team for the 2A state playoffs.
“I think our defense will be fine,” Lasater said. “We have good pitching too. I am worried about our hit-ting ’cause we haven’t seen fast pitching. When we get in the playoffs, it will be the first time seeing fast pitching, and our eyes won’t be trained for it.”
His team’s pitching has been outstanding, registering a 1.31 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 30 walks.
“Our pitching is good enough where outfield is boring,” Lasater said. “I’m lucky if I get just a few balls hit my way. Sometimes it’s none. I’m like that little kid out there picking the grass. There is no action out there.”
At the top of the conference, Croatan has out-scored league opponents 134-16, followed by Southwest at 113-26 and East at 121-46.
Lasater would welcome more games like the most competitive one of the sea-son last week in a 9-6 triumph over East. The Cougars trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the sixth be-fore erupting for five runs in the final two innings.
Lasater tallied a hit and a run in the victory.
Those teams will meet again in the season finale on Friday, June 11.
“That game was really fun,” Lasater said. “The Southwest one was too. We like those games.”
Croatan didn’t look any-thing like this in its last full season. It went 8-15 and 6-8 in the Coastal 8 in 2019 to finish fifth. The pandemic brought last season to an end after just five games with the team sporting a 3-2 record.
Lasater was struggling a bit in his first full varsity campaign, hitting .214 with just three hits and four strikeouts in four starts.
“I was in a slump, so I wasn’t feeling great when it ended,” he said. “I had bro-ken my wrist weightlifting in the fall, and my hitting was so off. I could not swing the bat to save my life. I was on top of everything, pop-ping up, rolling it. I put in a lot of work in the offseason, and playing fall ball really helped.”
Here are a few of Lasater’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Mulan.”
Favorite TV Show: “Brook-lyn Nine-Nine.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Avatar.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Panic! At The Disco.
Favorite Song: “She Wants Me Dead” by Cazzette.
Favorite Book: “Old Yeller” by Fred Gipson.
Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves.
Favorite Athlete: Tim Locastro.
Favorite Vacation: The mountains.
Favorite Hobby: Playing video games.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving for-ward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.”– Rocky Balboa.
Favorite Food: Fried rice.
Favorite Drink: Ginger Ale.
Favorite Restaurant: Outback Steakhouse.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Playing travel ball with the Naturals.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Patrick Ventre.
Favorite Sport: Baseball. Ping-Pong is a close second.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “We have a special ritual called Saminism. It is based on one of our friends named Sam. We would huddle together with a bat in the middle chanting hits, doubles, triples. All while someone is beating with the bat.”
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Connor Tichenor, Jaden Cooper, Justin Hodrick, Elon Musk and Chris Pratt.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Connor McLeod, Sam Hamlin, Colton Sullivan, Bryce Cohen, Jaden Cooper and coach Fred Steele.
Items For A Deserted Island: A knife, axe, bow, fishing rod and lighter.
