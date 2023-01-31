YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret girls basketball team entered the second half Friday night trailing by one point at Northside-Pinetown.
The Mariners proceeded to turn a 36-35 deficit into a 75-61 victory after outscoring the Panthers 40-25 after the break.
East won its eighth straight game to move to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Tanzania Locklear hit the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season with 34. Fourteen of those points came in the fourth quarter as East went on a 22-14 run. Locklear connected on a career-high five three-pointers.
Sydney Roberson drained three treys to score 18 on the night.
Fifteen of Megan Scheffler’s 19 points came during the first half as Northside jumped to the lead. Teammate O.J. Cahoon scored six of her 10 in the second quarter. Mariah Jones put up 15 for the Panthers.
Northside (12-4) fell to 2-3 in league play.
The Mariners began the week with a convincing 65-28 win over Lejeune.
Locklear scored 14 of her 22 in the first quarter.
Hailey Grady hit three three-pointers on her way to 15 points.
East connected on eight shots from beyond the arc.
Freshman Estella Lewis reached double digits for the first time in her career with 13 points.
Jazz Miller led Lejeune with seven points followed by Shyanne Bryant with five.
The Devil Pups (1-12) dropped to 1-4 in conference play.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret...................... 18 17 18 22 - 75
Northside........................... 13 23 11 14 -61
EAST CARTERET (75) – Locklear 34, Roberson 18, Lewis 8, Dixon 8, Grady 4, Walker 3.
NORTHSIDE (61) – Scheffler 19, Jones 15, Cahoon 10, Gibbs 8, DeHoog 6, Moore 3.
------------------
East Carteret........................ 22 19 21 3 - 65
Lejeune................................. 5 6 13 4 - 28
EAST CARTERET (65) – Locklear 22, Grady 15, Lewis 13, Dixon 5, Ensminger 4, Shelton 3, Walker 3.
LEJEUNE (28) – Miller 7, Bryant 5, Davoren 4, Gonzalez 4, Sims 2, Renelique 2, Rodriguez 2, Speight 2.
