MOREHEAD CITY — The question is raised each season.
Is this the year the West Carteret girls cross country team’s league title streak comes to an end?
The Patriots have won an astounding 18 conference championships in a row.
After realignment, this year finds them in one of their toughest conferences ever with Croatan, White Oak, Richlands, Swansboro and Dixon.
“We read the paper,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said as he enters his second year on the staff. “We see what Croatan has been doing. We’ve run against them, and we know what they’ve got over there. Streaks are made to be broken, and they might be the favorites, but we’ll see.”
Croatan has moved up from 2A where it has been one of the top programs in the state since its inception in 1998.
West has shown to be one of the top 3A teams in the state for a while.
In addition to its 18 straight league crowns, the girls had finished in the top 10 of the state for 13 years in a row before finishing 12th last season.
Their numbers are down this season.
“We’re at about 15,” said West co-coach Shelton Mayo, who is now in his 20th year at the helm. “We’re usually in the 20s, if not the 30s. We were taking a bus for each team a few years ago. It’s been down two years in a row now with COVID. Maybe we’ll pick up some more once school starts.”
The Patriots lost four of their top seven runners.
Morgan Mason placed fourth in the 3A Coastal, Grace Guilford took seventh, and Alanna Paschall finished 12th. Sydney Eure made the lineup for the regional and state meets. Mason, Paschall and Eure graduated, while Guilford chose not to return to the team.
West has a strong trio returning in conference champion Eliza Craig Parker, Ansley Jones, who took eighth in the league as a freshman, and Sara Windsor, who placed ninth in the conference. Bella Counts is also back after taking 13th in the league.
Track standouts Ryan Germain and Riley Preston will also be contributors.
Freshman Elaina Sherline is expected to contend for a top-seven spot as well.
“She’s been running over the summer, and she’s resilient,” Lewis said. “She’s tough, doesn’t let anything get in her way.”
Those runners will have their work cut out for them in what Mayo calls maybe the toughest he’s seen in his time.
“It was really tough back when we had the 4A schools – New Bern, South Central, J.H. Rose,” he said. “That was no joke. This is about at that level. You’ve got Croatan, which is top five in the state, you’ve got us in the top 12, you’ve got White Oak in the top 12. From top to bottom, there are no gimmes.”
The boys have a bigger group with the roster in the mid-20s, but they lost two of their top runners from a team that won its seventh conference crown in the past 10 years. West finished third in the region and 12th in the state.
Finn Jones took fourth in the conference, while Josh Marson was fifth. Both graduated in the spring.
Three runners are back, including Landon Gray, Hunter Guthrie and Carter Bass. Guthrie took seventh in the conference, followed by Gray in eighth and Bass in 12th. Rob Cummings took 11th in the conference and may run this season, but is also playing soccer.
Freshmen have provided a talent infusion thanks to a large group, including such names as Chance McCubbin, Cody Eure, Seth Nelson and Jack Snipes.
“We’ve got like 10 freshmen on the boys side, and there is a lot of potential,” Lewis said. “We had no idea what that was going to look like with middle school not having sports last year. They are really working hard, and a couple could get int the top five. They’ve looked good in the time trials.”
The team is also expecting help from sophomore Riley Kay and junior Ford Jenkins.
“Ford Jenkins has improved,” Mayo said. “And Riley, I’m really impressed with him. He’s had one of the biggest jumps I’ve ever seen in a kid from one year to the next.”
West will host its first meet of the season Wednesday at Fort Macon versus Croatan.
