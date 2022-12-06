We’re hovering around the quarter point of the high school hoops season, so it feels like a good time to do a quick check-in.
And so far, it seems like a lot of good news for the six county teams.
WEST CARTERET
The boys team is 4-1 thanks to depth, balance, team defense and team rebounding.
The Patriots have four players in double-figure scoring (Jaylen Hewitt, Jaxon Whitaker, Worth Stack, Dylan McBride), four players averaging at least five rebounds (Hewitt, Whitaker, Stack, Cason Collins) and four players averaging at least one steal (Hewitt, Whitaker, McBride, Adam Cummings).
The team has nine seniors in the rotation, providing a wealth of experience, and as you can see from the aforementioned stats, Hewitt is making a splash in his sophomore season.
A few upcoming games may give us a better understanding of West where it stands on the state level.
The Morehead City squad will welcome Kinston (3-1) on Tuesday. The Vikings jumped out to a 28-9 lead after the opening quarter of play in the first matchup, but the Patriots proved they weren’t outlassed by outscoring the home team 42-32 over the next two quarters before falling 74-60.
Around the Christmas break, West will take part in a Cumberland County Holiday Classic that features a tough field, including Terry Sanford (2-1), Seventy-First (3-1), Pine Forest (3-1) and Fayetteville Christian (3-1).
As far as conference competition is concerned, Swansboro bears keeping an eye on after the Pirates started 3-0.
------------------
This year’s West girls team isn’t constructed much different than last year’s team.
The Patriots will go as far as their defense takes them.
Sophomores Sam Huber and Skyler Setzer lead on that side of the court with each averaging more than five steals.
Junior Teiona Frazier isn’t too far behind with more than four steals per game. Frazier has been the go-to player on the offensive end, averaging a team-high 13.8 points.
No other player is putting up seven points per game.
Sophomore Ella Graham has provided a strong presence in the post with more than six rebounds per game.
West is 3-1 and has a tough nonconference slate ahead that includes undefeated teams in Southwest Onslow, East Carteret, Rocky Mount and Wayne Country Day.
Swansboro (2-2) may also provide the most league competition on the girls side as well.
EAST CARTERET
The East boys brought back their top three players from last year but lost the next six players on the roster.
Cole Jernigan, Skyler Gray, Miguel Bassotto, Amarion Shelton, Josef Lawrence and Jeremiah Stubbs each brought something to the table with Jernigan proving to be a fine all-around player, Gray, Bassotto and Shelton providing size, rebounding and defense, and Lawrence and Stubbs giving the team quality outside shooting.
Juniors Shamel Baker and Charles Baker supply the team with one of the best backcourts in the eastern part of the state, and Jacob Nelson is a bull in a china shop on the court. How quickly East can develop two or three more players to give the team some balance and depth will determine its conference standing and playoff potential.
Sean Walker and Evan Taylor gave the team a spark Friday in a 67-53 win over Croatan.
Pamlico is 0-3 but will likely provide the toughest foe in conference play.
------------------
The East girls are 5-0, which is the same record they had this point last season.
The Mariners actually started last year with only one loss in their first 17 games, and there is no reason to believe they can’t match that run this season.
Tanzania Locklear has taken her game to another level, hitting the 20-point mark in every contest.
East also benefits from Sydney Roberson’s shooting and Kenliana Dixon’s defense.
The 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on the girls side may be the most competitive race this season with Southside, Pamlico and Northside-Pinetown giving the Mariners a tough test every time they match up.
CROATAN
The Croatan boys look nothing like the team that went 1-19 last season.
Jaden Hilliard and Trey Jones have provided an infusion of talent for a squad that is 3-2. The sophomores have combined to produce more than 30 points per game.
Luke Green, Jadon Davidson, Holden Martin and Jackson Wilson have helped the Cougars be competitive almost every night they’ve taken the court.
Hilliard has missed two games due to injury, and Max Cardona, who averaged 6.5 points last season, has yet to play with an injury, so when they return, Croatan should be even stronger.
The Cougars are in a tough 3A Coastal Conference, but a third-place finish would be a great accomplishment for a team that went 1-9 last season in the league.
------------------
The Croatan girls are a team built for the future as much as it is the present.
Four freshmen receive playing time, including Neely McMannen and Landry Clifton.
McMannen leads the team in assists (2.5) and steals (4.0) while ranking second in scoring (8.8). Clifton ranks third in both scoring (5.8) and rebounding (3.3).
The Cougars also have a pair of strong seniors in Ginger Hayden and Kate Wilson. Hayden nearly puts up a double-double every night with 9.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, while Wilson averages 4.7 points and 6.0 rebounds.
They are 3-2 after winning four games all last season, so real progress has already been shown.
Thanks to its patented zone defense, Croatan could cause some headaches in the Coastal Conference, particularly as the freshmen grow accustomed to the varsity game.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
