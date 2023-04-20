BEAUFORT — Kenliana Dixon and Sydney Roberson each tallied four goals Tuesday in the East Carteret girls soccer team’s 9-1 victory over Ephiphany.
The Mariners, who started the season 1-4, have since gone 4-1-2 to set their record at 5-5-2.
“Our first 25 minutes were probably the best offense we have played so far this season,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We had a really good practice on Monday, which was very important, especially considering that we had had no soccer action last week due to our spring break. Our girls were definitely ready, and our offense produced from the first minute of the game.”
Roberson scored in the first minute versus an Epiphany squad that entered the contest with a 3-7-1 mark.
She scored again in the fourth, 59th and 78th minute.
Dixon scored in the eighth, 22nd, 27th and 56th minutes.
Roberson and Dixon also posted two assists apiece.
“The amount of goals and assists that they have been producing lately are very impressive,” Diaz said.
Cate Wolf dished out three assists with all of them coming in the first half.
Diaz highlighted the work of Wolf, as well as fellow midfielder Brynnleigh Thompson and defender Emerson Tarr.
“The work that Brynnleigh and Cate have been doing lately is the kind of quiet work that is indispensable for any successful team,” he said. “The same can be said about the work that Emerson is doing on defense. Her tackles are perfectly timed, and her ball clearing is almost flawless.”
Tiana Staryeu delivered a goal and assist.
“She made constant runs and kept their defenders busy all game long,” Diaz said.
The Mariners will finally start 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play on Monday with a trip to Southside (5-6-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.