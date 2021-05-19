OCEAN — Croatan track and field teams are undefeated in every meet this season, including Saturday in a four-team home meet with White Oak, D.H. Conley and West Carteret.
The boys, who took their first three meets by 58, 33 and 39 points, respectively, escaped with a four-point win over White Oak. The Cougars put up 78 points to the Vikings’ 74. D.H. Conley was close behind in third with 70.5. West Carteret rounded out the four with 46.5 points.
The girls, who took their first three meets by eight, 92 and 39 points, respectively, eased to a 42-point win over White Oak. The Cougars scored 98 points to the Vikings’ 56. D.H. Conley took third with 46, while West Carteret scored 37.
West Carteret, a traditionally a strong track and field program, is unusually short on athletes this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Croatan Girls
The Cougars collected nine first-place finishes with Ginger Hayden leading the way.
She swept the jumping events, taking the long jump in 15 feet, 6 inches, the triple jump in 33-01 and the high jump in 4-08.
Croatan was also strong in throwing events, taking the top three spots in the shot put and second and third in the discus.
Mia Raynor was first in the shot put with a 35-01 push, followed by Sarah Melby, 34-11, and Shelby Waltrip, 33-07.
Melby was runner-up in the discus with a 104-07 toss, followed by Raynor with an 89-01 throw.
Paige Merrell was the runner-up in two hurdles races, finishing in 18.68 seconds in the 100 meters and 55.06 in the 300. Teammate Tessa McFarland placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.17.
The Cougars gained wins in three other races.
Logan Besemer took first in 1:06.63 in the 400 meters, Navaya Zales timed in at 5:26.89 in the 1,600 to toe the line first, and Emilie Hayes outlasted the field in the 3,200 in 14:25.
Janelle Ketner took the runner-up spot in the 800 meters in 2:34.
Croatan won the 400-meter relay in 57.55 and the 800-meter relay in 4:20 while taking second in the 3,200-meter relay in 11:52.
Croatan Boys
Will Rouse led the way for the Cougars, winning the discus with a 117-05 throw and pushing the shot put 40-04.5 to take the victory.
Croatan swept the top three spots in the pole vault and 3,200 meters.
Jack Daffron corralled the triumph in the pole vault with an 11-03 vault, followed by Ben Futral and Zachary Pruett each with 10-0 vaults.
Caleb Jordan paced the 3,200-meter field in 11:17, followed by Trey Austin in 11:19 and Nolan McGehee in 11:21.
Luke Nicolajsen claimed the top spot in the 400 meters in 53.74, followed by Kenny Lombreglia in 53.89.
James Wallace was runner-up in 2:03.42 in the 800 meters, followed by Thomas McCabe, third in 2:06.49.
The Cougars won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:32, took second in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:58 and placed third in the 800-meter relay in 1:39.40.
West Carteret Boys
Josh Williams took two wins for the Patriots, putting up a 42-03.5 distance in the triple jump and leaping 6-00 in the high jump. Hunter Guthrie placed third in the high jump with a 5-04 leap.
Josh Marson gave West its other victory, timing in at 4:50 in the 1,600 meters.
Israel Long was runner-up in both the discus and shot put, throwing the discus 115-02 and pushing the shot put 39-03. Sasha Primin-Kane took third in the shot put with a 35-05 push.
J.J. Montford finished third in the long jump with a distance of 17-06.
The Patriots gained second place in the 400-meter relay in 47.23.
West Carteret Girls
Alyssa Cooley and Grace Guilford gave the Patriot girls two wins.
Cooley was the top vaulter in the pole vault with a height of 10-0, while Guilford clocked in at 2:30 in the 800 meters. Ryan Germain took third in the 800 in 2:35.73.
Kendyll Preston garnered two runner-up spots, finishing in 13.40 in the 100 meters and measuring in at 13-03.5 in the long jump. Tanner Alpert was third in the long jump with a 11-05 tale of the tape.
Sara Windsor placed third in the 1,600 meters in 6:10.
West placed second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:26.
