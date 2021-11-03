JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret cross country teams each qualified for the 3A state meet with top-five finishes last weekend at the regional championship.
The girls followed up their runner-up standing in the Coastal Conference championship with another runner-up finish, trailing league foe Croatan by 25 points.
The Cougars took the Northeast Creek Park meet with 61 points, followed by the Patriots with 86. Currituck placed third with 154.
“Coming into regionals, we were worried about our girls being projected to finish anywhere between third and sixth,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “Based on the formula used for qualifying, only five teams were going to get in from our region, and nobody wanted to be sixth.”
The Patriots put five runners in the top 30, including three in the top 15.
Eliza Craig Parker placed third in the 116-runner race with a time of 19 minutes, 22 seconds.
“Eliza Craig Parker has been our leader for two years now, and to see the smile on her face after running 19:22 and getting a top-three medal in the region is what it is all about,” Mayo said.
Bella Counts garnered the 14th spot in 20:59, and Sara Windsor claimed 16th in 21:07.
Sophomore Ryan Germain clocked in at 21:43 to take 27th, while freshman Elaina Sherline took 33rd in 22:15 and freshman Caroline Dickinson finished 41st in 22:47. Sally King rounded out the top seven West runners in 60th with a time of 24:02.
“All of our girls had season bests or personal records on the same course they ran conference on less than two weeks ago,” Mayo said. “It’s so hard to pick out who had the best race today, but Ryan Germain and Elaina Sherline got out quick and ran very smart races.”
Much wasn’t expected of the West boys when they lined up to start their race after finishing third in the Coastal Conference, but they exceeded expectations with a fifth-place finish.
“I feel like history repeated itself,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “We were predicted to finish ninth, and like last year, we raced our butts off and claimed the last spot and a trip to states.”
Croatan took the meet with 37 points, followed by South Central with 67 and First Flight with 89. Swansboro and West actually tied with 144 points, but the tiebreaker went to the Pirates as they had the higher sixth-place finish.
“We are so proud of their performance,” Lewis said. “Four out of the seven boys ran personal records, and the other three ran season bests. That’s the effort I told them they would need to advance, and they did not disappoint.”
The Patriots placed three runners in the top 30 of the 133-runner race.
Chance McCubbin led the way with a 12th-place time of 17:11. He was the lone freshman, and one of just five underclassmen, in the top 20.
“I’m just amazed at how he continues to get faster and faster,” Lewis said. “Seth Nelson also had a great race. We only get him a few days a week as he is in the band. He has really come on strong the last couple weeks of weeks.”
Nelson took 27th in 18:02. He joined First Flight’s Chase Matis, in 21st in 17:43, and McCubbin as the only freshmen in the top 39.
“We are a really young team,” Lewis said. “Their regional performance was a great confidence booster for states and for next year as well. It was great to see the smiles and excitement on all their faces after it was announced we were fifth.”
Hunter Guthrie placed 30th in 18:04, followed by Carter Bass in 35th in 18:14 and Landon Gray in 44th in 18:40. Sandlin Nowell took 73rd in 19:42, and Riley Kay finished 82nd in 20:00.
