BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team will finally have some experience this year.
Of the 13 players who received at-bats two years ago, seven were freshmen and only one was a senior.
In a pandemic-shorted four-game slate last season, seven of the 14 were freshmen and six were sophomores with only one senior.
“We’ve got pretty much everybody back,” coach Doug Garner said. “I think we’re coming along OK. We look pretty good in practice so far.”
The 12-player roster features six juniors and three seniors.
The Mariners went 2-2 in 2020 before the season was canceled in mid-March. The young group went 12-11 overall and 8-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal Conference in 2019 to finish fifth.
The Beaufort club is looking to get back to its heyday when it went 80-13 overall with at least 18 wins a season for four consecutive years (2015-2018) to go with a 46-3 league mark and three straight conference titles.
Pitching depth may not come into play this season with a 14-game league schedule, but East has plenty of it on tap in the form of Anna Gillikin, Ashlyn Guthrie, Sabra Brown and Savannah Oden.
“We’re looking for Anna to eat up a lot of innings,” Garner said. “Ashlyn and Sabra are lefties. They will get some time. And Savannah’s pitches have the best movement of anybody on the team.”
Gillikin pitched 24 innings last season in four games, sporting a 2.04 ERA with 42 strikeouts and seven walks.
She leads a junior group that has also shown it can hit at the varsity level over the past two seasons.
Gillikin hit .371 as a freshman and .333 as a sophomore. Guthrie led the team with five home runs and 23 RBIs and has hit .377 and .400, respectively, during the past two campaigns.
Stella Bradford hit .349 with three home runs, five doubles and 18 RBIs as a freshman, Christa Golden hit .500 last season after batting .304 as a freshman, and Brown has tallied .375 and .500 averages over the past two campaigns.
“I’m tickled to death to have them all back,” Garner said. “I’m pleased with our hitting.”
Garner also said he is comfortable with his infield that includes Elli Parrish at shortstop, Alisha Tosto at second base, Guthrie at first base and Bradford at third. Grace Fulcher will hold down the catcher spot for the third straight year, but there are some worries behind the plate.
“We’re mighty thin there,” Garner said. “We’ve got Grace on varsity and Hailey (Grady) on JV, and that’s it. We can’t afford for them to get sick or hurt at any time.”
Golden will hold down centerfield, but Garner is still trying to figure out the corner outfield spots.
The offseason was a mixed bag for the Mariners. Many of the players were able to get in important reps by playing summer and fall ball in the Down East Girls Softball League. However, a cold and unusually rainy winter limited work on the field.
“We practiced in the gym almost the entire winter,” Garner said. “I’m so tired of being in the gym. There is only so much you can do in there.”
East will begin its season with back-to-back home games, hosting Pender on Monday and Richlands on Wednesday. Richlands won the league in 2019 with an 11-3 mark, followed by Pender at 10-4.
“Based on the past, we’ve got the two best teams in the first two games,” Garner said. “We’ll see what we are made of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.