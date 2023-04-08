OCEAN — The West Carteret softball team enjoyed a bounce-back week with three wins over county foes in as many days.
In addition to a 6-1 victory over East Carteret on Wednesday to earn a sweep of the Mariners – they took a 13-1 triumph in the first matchup – the Patriots also swept Croatan with a 4-3 win on Tuesday and a 5-1 victory on Thursday.
The three-game winning streak comes on the heels of the team dropping two in a row and four of its last five.
The Patriots moved to .500 overall at 7-7 and also evened their 3A Coastal Conference record to 2-2.
Richlands (11-2) and Dixon (6-4) lead the league standings with 2-0 marks.
Croatan fell to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the Coastal with the two losses. The Cougars entered the week on a high note, riding a two-game winning streak.
Caitlin Dumarce was the story in the back-to-back contests versus Croatan.
The freshman lefty struck out 18 and walked just one across nine innings.
She posted a whopping 16 strikeouts to go against just one walk and three hits over seven innings Thursday while giving up one earned run.
Dumarce struck out at least one batter in each inning and punched out three apiece in the first, fifth and seventh. She sat down two apiece in the second, fourth and sixth.
She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.
Emily-Grace Phelps rounded out the scoring for the home team in the top of the fourth with a two-run double to make it a 5-0 game.
Makenzie Burroughs supplied most of the offense on Tuesday with two solo homers, sending pitches over the left-field fence in the first and third innings.
Dumarce struck out six and walked two in two hitless innings.
Abree Young took the win on the mound, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings while striking out four and walking two.
Olivia Thompson gave Croatan a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when her line-drive single scored Keiya Bullock. Madison Rouse cut West’s lead in half in the third when she scored on a Julianne McCallister groundout. Bullock scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run deficit in the fifth, but the visitors couldn’t muster another run in the next two frames.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret...............111 200 0 - 5 5 1
Croatan...…..................000 010 0 - 1 3 5
WP – Dumarce
LP – Thompson
Croatan leading hitters: Rodriguez 1-3, run; Bullock 1-3; Thompson 1-3.
West Carteret leading hitters: Dumarce 2-3, run; Phelps 1-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; Kugler 1-4, run; Green 1-4, run.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan...…...................101 010 0 - 3 6 1
West Carteret...............103 000 0 - 4 5 1
WP – Young
LP – Thompson
Croatan leading hitters: Thompson 2-2 (2B), RBI Rouse 2-3, run; Bullock 2-4, 2 runs.
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 2-2 (2 HR), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kugler 2-3, RBI, run; Asby 1-3 (3B), run.
